Politics
Secretary of State Blinken and Xi Jinping Meet in Beijing, Agree on Need to Stabilize US-China Relations
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke for 35 minutes on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, saying afterwards that the countries agreed on the need to stabilize their strained relations.
During the highest-level American diplomatic pilgrimage trip to China since 2018, Blinken described progress through the consecutive meeting at the Great Hall of the People.
I came to Beijing to strengthen high-level communication channels, to clarify our positions and intentions in areas of disagreement, and to explore areas in which we could work together when our interests align on transnational challenges, and we did all of that,” Blinken said. during a press conference.
But both sides recognized there was a lot of work to be done.
In a setback, China refused US pressure to install military-to-military communications, which Blinken said he repeatedly brought up.
It’s absolutely vital that we have those kinds of communications, Blinken said. It’s something we were going to continue to work on.
The session took place amid tensions over trade, human rights, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US support for Taiwan and US shoots down Chinese spy balloon in February.
The United States would like China to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Blinken said. The diplomat said he also expressed concern over China’s provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
Blinken stressed that the United States does not support Taiwan independence.
We remain opposed to any unilateral change to the status quo by either side, Blinken said.
Blinken and Xi shook hands and posed for photos at the meeting, which Xi hailed as a success. Xi and President Biden before met in bali last November.
The two sides also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues, Xi said, according to a State Department transcript. It is very good.
I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations, Xi added.
Blinken also met Wang Yi, a senior Chinese diplomat. Biden, who often brags about his constructive personal relationship with Xi, says he hopes to see the Chinese leader face-to-face again soon.
Blinkens’ visit drew some criticism from conservative Republicans, who called it an unnecessary concession when a tougher approach is needed after a series of provocative Chinese actions.
Several Republican lawmakers have lambasted Blinken for openly stating that the United States does not support an independent Taiwan, even though that has been official policy for decades.
GOP presidential candidates also hope to capitalize on U.S. voters’ anger at China.
Bidens’ weakness on communist China doesn’t just embarrass his dangerousness, tweeted Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador who is promising a tougher stance on Beijing.
Blinken pushed back against the idea that America should take a hard line against Beijing due to widespread anti-China political sentiment as the United States approaches the 2024 presidential campaign season.
It would be irresponsible not to engage with China, Blinken said in an interview with National Public Radio, adding that limiting ties would be counterproductive to our interests.
