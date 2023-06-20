Politics
Narendra Modi in the United States | Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, joy and excitement grip many Indians in the Big Apple
If a mood of excitement gripped much of American Indians ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, Vijay Sharma’s restaurant in the heart of this pulsating city is feeding that appetite.
An engineer by profession and a restaurateur by passion, Sharma and his wife Suman Lata speak enthusiastically of how American Indians like them have become more confident and proud of their identity as Modi has worked to “improve the global image from India”.
“Modi is leading a yoga session in a global body like the United Nations here. Isn’t that good,” he asks.
Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21.
At one of the tables in his restaurant “India at Times Square” is Dinesh Bohra, an Indian on vacation in the United States.
Bohra leaves any other diners at the 80-seat restaurant, which serves a variety of Indian dishes, who would like to hear he has postponed his return flight for three days as he tries to secure an invitation-only seat at the June 23 community event in Washington DC, which the Prime Minister will address.
“I want to witness it,” he says, munching his snacks at the mid-range restaurant in Times Square, New York’s most touristy spot, popularly known as the Big Apple.
Bohra says it was fate that brought Modi to power so much good could be done in India.
His companion Foram Shah, who comes from the travel industry, compares the prime minister to the great King Ashoka and says he inspires him like a “father figure”.
Shashi Singh, an engineer here for more than a decade, says it’s not about the BJP and Congress or “any political party for that matter”.
Modi as Prime Minister represents the country and they are happy as he has done his best to do good for India, he says.
“Everyone will tell you that we talk about India like never before. And that makes us happy,” he says.
When meeting people of Indian origin in different places, a few different voices also emerge.
Vijay Desai, a businessman, laments the ‘slow’ pace of project execution in India, while a young college student in New Jersey, who does not wish to be named, says the prime minister has certainly stepped up the international profile of the country but not enough quality jobs are created here.
However, a large number of American Indians credit Modi with their fondness like no other leader.
Sharma strongly emphasizes his passion for his identity and notes that their other restaurant, “Curry India”, also in Times Square, is the oldest restaurant in the United States serving Indian cuisine dating back over 100 years, even though its name and its owners have changed.
“I’ve always had this feeling where I come from. Under Modi, it exploded,” he says.
The Prime Minister arrives in the country for his first state visit during which he will hold extensive talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time, a first for a Prime Minister Indian.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
