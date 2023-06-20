MPs vote overwhelmingly to approve damning Partygate report on Boris Johnson

Play Brightcove video

MPs have overwhelmingly backed the findings of a report that Boris Johnson misled and lied to Parliament over the party’s door, reports Robert Peston

MPs voted overwhelmingly to approve a damning report which revealed Boris Johnson misled Parliament about the lockdown parties, while Rishi Sunak did not show up to participate.

Only seven MPs voted against the findings of the privileges committee, in a humiliating turn of events for the former prime minister.

With 354 votes in favour, MPs approved the sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee, including barring him from having a pass to parliament, which is usually available to former MPs.

The majority Tory panel also concluded that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension, as recommended by the committee. didn’t he have already arrested as a deputy.

Addressing MPs, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said debate over the committee’s findings was important for public trust and MPs’ right “not to be misled”.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May urged MPs to support the report and also said the outcome would be a ‘small but important step in restoring the people’s trust’ in Parliament.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak failed to stand in the Commons after insisting it was ‘the business of the House and not the Government’, after Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer urged him to ‘show leadership’ and adopt a clear position.

When asked how he would vote on the Privileges Committee report, the Prime Minister said ‘that is the business of the House and not of the government’.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Mordaunt thanked the Privileges Committee for its work and confirmed that she would vote in favor of its findings and recommendations.

Meanwhile, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Boris Johnson was ‘far from being a Prime Minister this country can be proud of’.

The Conservative Majority Privileges Committee delivered its verdict on Boris Johnson last week, pointing out that he had committed “repeated” and “serious” outrages at Parliament by lying to MPs about the pandemic rallies held in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson angrily hit back at the committee’s verdict, likening the cross-party group to a ‘kangaroo court’ and accusing it of conducting a ‘witch hunt’ against him.

In the Commons on Monday, MPs heard how members of the committee had to resist a campaign of “threats, intimidation and harassment” in a bid to undermine its legitimacy.

“I will be voting to support the committee’s report,” says House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt as MPs begin debating a report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs.

Harriet Harman, Labor veteran and Chair of the Privileges Committee, said MPs had “had to resist a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the inquiry, driving them off the Committee and thereby thwarting the intention of the House that this inquiry should be conducted. Yet through it all, they did not give in to intimidation.

Ms Harman was then quizzed by Mr Johnson’s ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg on whether her work was affected by bias.

Ms Harman confirmed to MPs that she offered to resign as committee chair when she was accused of sharing biased partygate tweets.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, who occasionally used a pair of magnifying glasses to view the debates, watched in the gallery of MPs’ guests for the first two hours of the debate.

‘It’s a mic drop, Jacob Rees-Mogg,’ Labor MP says after Harriet Harman defends herself against bias claims

Monday’s party debate came as new video footage has emerged it could trigger a new police investigation into Tory-held parties during the pandemic.

Held at the Conservative Party headquarters, the video shows Tory staff members dancing and mocking Covid rules. At least 24 people are said to have attended, including Shaun Bailey, who received a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the ill-fated London mayoral candidate said he had “unreservedly” apologized for what was shown in the video, which was taken at the event he attended in December 2020.

He said he left the event before the video has been taken.

“It obviously turned into something once I left,” says Shaun Bailey, after video footage shows members of his staff celebrating at an event he attended during the pandemic

Speaking on The News Agents podcast on Monday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley hinted that action would most likely be taken following the video.

He said: “As people know, this case has already been looked at on the basis of a photo. It’s very obvious that a video tells a much richer and clearer story than a photo. And so, the team is reviewing this with a view to whether that provides a basis for further investigation.”

He added: “I have to let a team work on this, but I think we can all guess which way it will go.”

What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words,hear the definitive story behind closed doors of one of the biggest scandals of our time