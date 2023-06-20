Donald Trump, who claimed to only hire the best, was questioned at length about why so many key players in his administration did not want him to be president again.





Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Donald Trump appeared on Fox News with anchor Bret Baier on Monday.

Baier reminded Trump that he said he was going to hire the “best” people in his administration in 2016.

He then pointed out that much of Trump’s former administration did not support his bid for the White House in 2024.

On Monday, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s Special Report to discuss the classified documents he took from the White House and the case against him.

They also discussed Trump’s time as president, with Baier reminding the former president that when he ran for office in 2016, he said he was “only going to surround himself with the people who are the best.” best and most serious”.

“Well, I did that,” Trump replied. “It’s great. Look, we’ve had the best economy we’ve ever had, the world has ever seen.”

But Baier then pointed out to the former president that many of those “best and most serious people” no longer supported him:

This time your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is running against you. Your former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said he doesn’t support you.

You mentioned National Security Advisor John Bolton. He doesn’t support you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr. He says you shouldn’t be president anymore. Calls you “the consummate narcissist” and “the troubled man”. You recently called Barr a ‘gut without guts’.”

Your second secretary of defense is not supporting you. Called you irresponsible. This week, you called your White House chief of staff, John Kelly, “weak and ineffectual” and “born with a very small brain.” You called your acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, a “born loser.” You called your first Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, “a dumb as a rock,” and your first Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, “the world’s most overrated general.” You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “milquetoast.”

And you repeatedly referred to your Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, as “Mitch McConnell’s China-loving wife.”

The story continues

“So why did you hire them all in the first place?” Bayer asked.

Mike Pence and Donald Trump in 2017.Getty Images/Pool

Trump responded by pointing to anonymous people who were “phenomenal” for the economy in his administration.

“Because I hired ten to one who were fantastic,” Trump said. “We had a great economy. We had phenomenal people in charge of the economy. We had phenomenal people in the military. I’m not a fan of Milley and I’m not a fan of some viewers. But I have Hit ISIS, I defeated ISIS. They said, Mattis, it will take three years and I don’t think we can do it. I did it in a period of about four weeks.

“There are a lot of people praising you for your policies,” Baier replied. “I just said that.”

“That’s right. Well, I mean, you just went through a list. But remember, for every one you say, I got 10 likes us,” Trump said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trump-claimed-only-hire-010302959.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos