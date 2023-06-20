Asad Umar faces backlash from PTI after criticizing Imran Khan





After PTI member Asad Umar criticized President Imran Khan’s stance on refusing negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PTI quickly hit back accusing the top leader of being confused and giving priority to his personal interest.

According to the details, the PTI shared a scathing two-page statement on Twitter late last night following the former Secretary General’s interview in which he criticized the policies adopted by the PTI leader.

“Ambiguity and confusion are evident in Asad Umar’s thoughts; Asad Umar’s claims that he resigned as general secretary over disagreements over the president’s strategy appear to contradict reality,” the statement said.

The statement said Asad Umar should have parted ways with the PTI if he did not agree with the president’s decisions, adding that he “remembered to resign” only now that the party is under attack. plan.

Read more: Asad Umar distances himself from Fawad Chaudhry

“His personal interest may be hidden there, but not that of the party,” the statement alleged.

Furthermore, the statement dismissed Asad Umar’s claims that the party had refused to negotiate, saying that he was well aware of the numerous efforts made to discuss national issues with these political parties.

pic.twitter.com/u9TMROGy1z

— Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) June 19

In an interview with a private TV channel, Asad Umar said the PTI’s refusal to negotiate with the PDM was a “big mistake”. He further remarked that blaming certain personalities of an institution is tantamount to blaming not only that institution but also the entire nation and expressed reservations about the current course of action of the PTI President.

“I don’t agree with the current strategy of the PTI president,” Asad Umar said. However, he made it clear that he had no intention of playing politics in any party other than the PTI.

After the chaos of May 9, the political wind turned against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Many leaders have split from the party since the PTI crackdown following the May 9 protests that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.

Asad Umar opted to remain in the PTI but announced his resignation as the party’s general secretary following the May 9 riots.

Read more: Asad Umar steps down as PTI General Secretary and Central Committee Member

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/asad-umar-faces-pti-backlash-after-criticizing-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos