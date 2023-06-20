Prime Minister Modi leaves for his first state visit to the United States









YEARS |

Update: June 20, 2023 07:22 EAST

New Delhi [India]June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked for the United States on Tuesday for his historic first state visit.

Before leaving for the United States, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Leaving for the United States, where I will be attending programs in New York and Washington DC. These programs include Yoga Day celebrations at @ UNHQ, interviews with @POTUS @JoeBiden, an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more.”

Prime Minister Modi was invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will begin in New York where the Prime Minister will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner honoring the Prime Minister on the same evening, according to a statement released by the Department of External Affairs (MEA). The Prime Minister will also address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech came from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating Prime Minister Modi’s support and bipartisan respect in the United States. He would be the first Indian prime minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.

The invitation letter from the President and First Lady praised Prime Minister Modi’s historic speech seven years ago which helped cement the bond between the two countries.

The White House emphasized in its message that this was an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close alliance of the two countries. Prime Minister Modi expressed his thanks for the privilege and said he looked forward to addressing the joint session.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi reiterated pride in having a comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States based on the principles of democratic values, close people-to-people ties and a firm commitment to peace and global prosperity.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be hosted jointly at lunch by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to have several organized interactions with CEOs, professionals and other prominent stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

He is expected to meet the chief executives of 20 major American companies here and is also expected to address more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders who have been invited to the John F Kennedy Center in Washington.

Top 20 chief executives from US companies including Mastercard, Accenture, The Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa are expected to meet the prime minister, two people familiar with the event and its logistics told ANI.

Business advocacy group, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) led by Dr. Mukesh Aghi, will host “We The People: Celebrating the US-India Partnership” on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Washington D.C.

A reception at the Hall of Nations Terrace (Kennedy Center) will follow the Prime Minister’s address. The event with some of the important names including Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems; Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture; Ryan McInerney CEO of Visa Inc, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard; and James Quincey, CEO of Coke Cola.

After that, the prime minister will then travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25. (ANI)

