SBY’s dream to meet the 8th President of Indonesia, accompanied by Joko Widodo and Megawati, who are they?





Recently, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) created a thread on his official Twitter account, @SBYudhoyono. Not a question of political opinions, but a dream to achieve president of indonesia the 8th. He even mentioned, there is a president Joko Widodo and also Megawati Soekarnoputri who accompanied the new leader of the nation. Citing SBY’s Twitter account, Tuesday (20/6/2023), the Indonesian President for 2004-2009 and 2009-2014, said he met Jokowi at Cikeas to get Megawati back. “I dreamed that Pak Jokowi was coming to my home in Cikeas to welcome Mrs. Megawati together to her residence. The three of us were heading to Gambir station,” he wrote on Twitter. Read also :After meeting SBY, Prabowo Subianto plans to visit Megawati Soekarnoputri “At Gambir station, the 8th President of Indonesia is waiting and he has bought tickets for the Gajayana train to Central Java and East Java,” he said. Since there is still plenty of time left, the four state officials drank coffee at Gambir station. “The four of us drank coffee while talking casually,” he said. On the way, the four of them warmly greeted people. SBY also remembers how he led Indonesia which had many challenges. “We warmly salute the people of Indonesia. The people we have led with sincerity. Leading the nation has never been devoid of challenges,” said SBY, who is currently chairman of the Party’s High Council. Democrats. Read also :President Joko Widodo signs a presidential decree on naturalization, a little more Shayne Pattynama becomes an Indonesian citizen The trip was over, Jokowi and SBY got off the train. Jokowi continued his journey to his home in Solo, while SBY stopped the bus to continue his journey to Pacitan. Meanwhile, Megawati stayed on the train to stop in Blitar, East Java. SBY has revealed who the 8th Indonesian President mentioned in this thread is. However, SBY said the four of them were in the same car in warm, peaceful conditions. The thread received a lot of comments, until the emergence of speculation from Internet users. Netizens’ speculations cannot be considered completely true. Currently, Indonesia will organize a people’s democracy party in the 2024 elections. The Democrats themselves are still members of the Coalition for Change and Unity (KPP). They still support Anies Baswedan to run for president in the 2024 elections. Even so, the meeting between Ketum Democrats Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and PDIP DPP Chairman Puan Maharani was later seen as a concern for Anies bearers. Bearing in mind, the PDIP is carrying out intensive political communication with a number of parties ahead of the upcoming elections in 2024.

