Politics
Jokowi called can “fall” because he masters this giant mine
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has openly stated that many threats harassed him when Indonesia wanted to control 51% of the giant gold mine owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) several years ago. years.
President Jokowi said he has been warned by various parties of threats that could befall him when Indonesia wants to control the 51% stake in PT Freeport Indonesia.
“We get 51%, it’s easy, it also takes courage. Wow, what will it be, which country is the intelligence moving from, You are going to fallbecause that’s it, wow, imagine,” President Jokowi explained during an event organized by Bara JP volunteers at Salak Hotel, Bogor City on Sunday (18/6/2023).
However, Jokowi said he never imagined the threats that could befall him. “But I can’t imagine it,” he added.
Instead of threats, Jokowi said Indonesia even made a profit after acquiring shares in PT Freeport Indonesia.
Jokowi said 70% of Freeport’s revenue now goes to the national treasury. “The majority of Freeport is already ours. In the last 50 years we only had 9%. Speaking of non-owners, we are now 51%. We checked yesterday what the 51% income was It turns out that 70% of Freeport’s revenue goes to the national treasury,” Jokowi said.
Furthermore, Jokowi said that these revenues are included in the state treasury in the form of taxes, both corporate taxes, employee income tax (PPh), royalties, revenue non-state tax (PNBP) and dividends.
“In the form of taxes, corporate taxes, payroll taxes, royalties, non-tax state revenue PNBP, and then dividends, we get really big,” he said. .
It should be noted that the holder of a 48.77% stake in PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoran Inc., recorded revenues of US$22.78 billion, equivalent to Rs 341.7 trillion. (assuming an exchange rate of Rp 15,000 per US dollar). ) throughout 2022.
According to data from Freeport-McMoran’s financial report, 37% of total revenue came from operations in Indonesia, which were valued at US$8.43 billion (126.39 trillion rupees). This figure is after the deduction of royalties, export duties and other costs. Freeport’s royalties and export duties for operations in Indonesia were recorded at US$357 million (5.36 trillion rupees) and US$307 million (4.61 trillion rupees), respectively.
Freeport’s total operating profit in Indonesia before adjustments reached US$9.39 billion (Rs 140.84 trillion). Copper sales revenue was recorded at $6.02 billion, gold sales at $3.24 billion and silver sales at $134 million.
In 2018, Indonesia officially became the majority shareholder of PT Freeport Indonesia with 51.23% through MIND ID Mining State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Holding or previously on behalf of PT Inalum (Persero).
The acquisition value to become the majority shareholder of Freeport reached US$3.85 billion or the equivalent of Rs 55.8 trillion at the time. This acquisition marks an increase of the Indonesian stake in PTFI from just 9.36% to 51.23%.
However, the cost of RI acquiring a 41.87% Freeport McMoran (FCX) stake in PT Freeport Indonesia was US$3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to return the investment in 2024. , faster than the initial estimate of 2025.
PTFI Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas said the faster recovery in the cost of MIND ID’s acquisition of Freeport shares was triggered by soaring copper prices, which were higher than expected. thought so before.
Tony said the company initially estimated the copper price at around US$3.75 per pound. However, currently the price of copper has reached US$3.8 per pound and later it is estimated that it will continue to increase up to US$4 per pound.
In this way, PTFI’s income will increase and the dividends that can be paid to MIND ID can be even greater. As we know, with this acquisition, Indonesia through MIND ID or Inalum has become the majority shareholder, namely 51.23% of the shares of PTFI against only 9.36% previously.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Tops! Jokowi’s action prevents IDR 5.4 trillion of Indonesian money from floating
(pgr/pgr)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230620110112-4-447513/jokowi-disebut-bisa-jatuh-karena-kuasai-tambang-raksasa-ini
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson refused special access to Parliament as MPs approve report that says he lied | Political news
- Jokowi called can “fall” because he masters this giant mine
- Cville Band plans a colorful program in Crozet on Tuesday
- Learning on the fly: area girls playing field hockey | Sport
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Hunt for lost Titanic submarine and arrest for murder of a teenager
- Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
- Mayar Sherif says becoming the highest ranked Egyptian in tennis history is no coincidence
- What Canadian wildfires mean for climate, public health
- Disaster Waste Management after Earthquakes: Lessons from Türkiye and Syria
- SBY’s dream to meet the 8th President of Indonesia, accompanied by Joko Widodo and Megawati, who are they?
- Jan De Nul’s giant jack-up vessel arrives in England for Dogger Bank wind turbine installation