Jokowi called can “fall” because he masters this giant mine

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has openly stated that many threats harassed him when Indonesia wanted to control 51% of the giant gold mine owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) several years ago. years.

President Jokowi said he has been warned by various parties of threats that could befall him when Indonesia wants to control the 51% stake in PT Freeport Indonesia.

“We get 51%, it’s easy, it also takes courage. Wow, what will it be, which country is the intelligence moving from, You are going to fallbecause that’s it, wow, imagine,” President Jokowi explained during an event organized by Bara JP volunteers at Salak Hotel, Bogor City on Sunday (18/6/2023).

However, Jokowi said he never imagined the threats that could befall him. “But I can’t imagine it,” he added.

Instead of threats, Jokowi said Indonesia even made a profit after acquiring shares in PT Freeport Indonesia.

Jokowi said 70% of Freeport’s revenue now goes to the national treasury. “The majority of Freeport is already ours. In the last 50 years we only had 9%. Speaking of non-owners, we are now 51%. We checked yesterday what the 51% income was It turns out that 70% of Freeport’s revenue goes to the national treasury,” Jokowi said.

Furthermore, Jokowi said that these revenues are included in the state treasury in the form of taxes, both corporate taxes, employee income tax (PPh), royalties, revenue non-state tax (PNBP) and dividends.

“In the form of taxes, corporate taxes, payroll taxes, royalties, non-tax state revenue PNBP, and then dividends, we get really big,” he said. .

It should be noted that the holder of a 48.77% stake in PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoran Inc., recorded revenues of US$22.78 billion, equivalent to Rs 341.7 trillion. (assuming an exchange rate of Rp 15,000 per US dollar). ) throughout 2022.

According to data from Freeport-McMoran’s financial report, 37% of total revenue came from operations in Indonesia, which were valued at US$8.43 billion (126.39 trillion rupees). This figure is after the deduction of royalties, export duties and other costs. Freeport’s royalties and export duties for operations in Indonesia were recorded at US$357 million (5.36 trillion rupees) and US$307 million (4.61 trillion rupees), respectively.

Freeport’s total operating profit in Indonesia before adjustments reached US$9.39 billion (Rs 140.84 trillion). Copper sales revenue was recorded at $6.02 billion, gold sales at $3.24 billion and silver sales at $134 million.

In 2018, Indonesia officially became the majority shareholder of PT Freeport Indonesia with 51.23% through MIND ID Mining State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Holding or previously on behalf of PT Inalum (Persero).

The acquisition value to become the majority shareholder of Freeport reached US$3.85 billion or the equivalent of Rs 55.8 trillion at the time. This acquisition marks an increase of the Indonesian stake in PTFI from just 9.36% to 51.23%.

However, the cost of RI acquiring a 41.87% Freeport McMoran (FCX) stake in PT Freeport Indonesia was US$3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to return the investment in 2024. , faster than the initial estimate of 2025.

PTFI Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas said the faster recovery in the cost of MIND ID’s acquisition of Freeport shares was triggered by soaring copper prices, which were higher than expected. thought so before.

Tony said the company initially estimated the copper price at around US$3.75 per pound. However, currently the price of copper has reached US$3.8 per pound and later it is estimated that it will continue to increase up to US$4 per pound.

In this way, PTFI’s income will increase and the dividends that can be paid to MIND ID can be even greater. As we know, with this acquisition, Indonesia through MIND ID or Inalum has become the majority shareholder, namely 51.23% of the shares of PTFI against only 9.36% previously.

