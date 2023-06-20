Politics
Boris Johnson refused special access to Parliament as MPs approve report that says he lied | Political news
Boris Johnson has been denied special access to Parliament after MPs approved the Privileges Committee report that he lied about Downing Street parties during the COVID pandemic.
MPs voted 354 to seven in support of the report’s findings.
A total of 118 Tories voted for the report, while 225 abstained.
A debate took place in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon asking MPs to consider the report, which concluded that the former Prime Minister knowingly mislead Parliament on several occasions with his statements about gatherings at number 10 during lockdown.
Earlier today there had been uncertainty over whether there would be a vote on the report – but after cries of ‘no’ were heard in the House, a split took place and a vote formal took place.
A total of eight Cabinet ministers backed the privileges committee report, including Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Chief Whip Simon Hart and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.
They will be seated with their colleagues who did not vote – including Rishi Sunak – for the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday morning.
The seven Tory MPs who voted against the report were Bill Cash, Nick Fletcher, Adam Holloway, Karl McCartney, Joy Morrissey, Desmond Swayne and Heather Wheeler.
Rishi Sunak ‘too weak to run’ to vote
In its damning report, the committee recommended that Mr Johnson should have served a 90-day suspension from the Commons had he not resigned as an MP days earlier.
He also said he should have his right to enter parliament as a former MP revoked – a punishment that has drawn heavy criticism from his supporters.
During the debate, a number of Tory MPs rose to criticize Mr Johnson – including his predecessor Theresa May, who praised the committee for its ‘rigorous’ report.
“It’s not easy to pass judgment on friends and colleagues,” she said, “but friendship, working together, shouldn’t get in the way of doing the right thing.
“I commend the members of the Privileges Committee for their diligent work and for their dignity in the face of insults to their integrity. To all the members of the committee, this House should…say thank you for your service.”
Harriet Harman – the Labor chair of the committee which Mr Johnson accused of running a ‘kangaroo court’ – thanked the Tory members who took part in the inquiry for their “outstanding dedication and commitment”.
“They had to resist a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the inquiry, driving them off the committee and thus frustrating the House’s intention to conduct this inquiry,” he said. she declared.
Ms Harman was challenged by Johnson supporter Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who questioned whether she was appropriate to lead the inquiry given her previous tweets criticizing the former prime minister.
But Ms Harman confirmed she had checked with the government that it was happy for her to chair the committee and had in fact offered to step down.
“I actually said I’m more than happy to step down because perception matters and I don’t want to do this if the government doesn’t trust me because I need the whole House have confidence in the work that the committee has commissioned,” she said.
“I was assured that I should continue the work that the Chamber had mandated with the appointment that the Chamber had given me and that is exactly what I did.”
Elsewhere in his speech, Sir Jacob, who received a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s controversial resignation honors list, said it was ‘ridiculous’ to strip Mr Johnson of his right to enter Parliament as a former MP.
He also denounced the committee’s proposed sanction of a 90-day suspension from parliament as “vindictive”.
He told MPs it was ‘absolutely legitimate to criticize the conduct of a committee, to criticize the members of a committee’, adding: ‘That’s politics’.
Learn more:
Boris Johnson: What the ex-PM told the privileges committee about partygate
Sunak must clear the air after the stench left by Johnson, Truss and their resignation honors
Nick Fletcher, the Tory MP for Don Valley, also confirmed he would not vote for the report on the grounds that the country “needs to move on”.
The debate and the vote take place after the committee meeting damning verdict handed down last weekfound Mr Johnson guilty of attacking the committee and being complicit in a ‘campaign of intimidation’ against its members.
The former Prime Minister immediately hit back at what he called a ‘deranged conclusion’ and called the committee’s report a ‘charade’, adding that its investigation had delivered ‘what is believed to be the latest stab in a protracted political assassination”.
Rishi Sunak – who was not present for the debate or the vote – was accused of “cowardly evasion” by the Liberal Democrats.
Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper, MP, said her inability to vote “says everything you need to know about this Prime Minister’s lack of leadership”.
“Sunak promised integrity, but when the pressure came he was too weak to even show up.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-denied-special-access-to-parliament-as-mps-endorse-report-which-said-he-lied-12905498
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson refused special access to Parliament as MPs approve report that says he lied | Political news
- Jokowi called can “fall” because he masters this giant mine
- Cville Band plans a colorful program in Crozet on Tuesday
- Learning on the fly: area girls playing field hockey | Sport
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Hunt for lost Titanic submarine and arrest for murder of a teenager
- Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
- Mayar Sherif says becoming the highest ranked Egyptian in tennis history is no coincidence
- What Canadian wildfires mean for climate, public health
- Disaster Waste Management after Earthquakes: Lessons from Türkiye and Syria
- SBY’s dream to meet the 8th President of Indonesia, accompanied by Joko Widodo and Megawati, who are they?
- Jan De Nul’s giant jack-up vessel arrives in England for Dogger Bank wind turbine installation