Boris Johnson refused special access to Parliament as MPs approve report that says he lied | Political news

Boris Johnson has been denied special access to Parliament after MPs approved the Privileges Committee report that he lied about Downing Street parties during the COVID pandemic.

MPs voted 354 to seven in support of the report’s findings.

A total of 118 Tories voted for the report, while 225 abstained.

A debate took place in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon asking MPs to consider the report, which concluded that the former Prime Minister knowingly mislead Parliament on several occasions with his statements about gatherings at number 10 during lockdown.

Earlier today there had been uncertainty over whether there would be a vote on the report – but after cries of ‘no’ were heard in the House, a split took place and a vote formal took place.

A total of eight Cabinet ministers backed the privileges committee report, including Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Chief Whip Simon Hart and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

They will be seated with their colleagues who did not vote – including Rishi Sunak – for the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

The seven Tory MPs who voted against the report were Bill Cash, Nick Fletcher, Adam Holloway, Karl McCartney, Joy Morrissey, Desmond Swayne and Heather Wheeler.

Rishi Sunak ‘too weak to run’ to vote

In its damning report, the committee recommended that Mr Johnson should have served a 90-day suspension from the Commons had he not resigned as an MP days earlier.

He also said he should have his right to enter parliament as a former MP revoked – a punishment that has drawn heavy criticism from his supporters.

During the debate, a number of Tory MPs rose to criticize Mr Johnson – including his predecessor Theresa May, who praised the committee for its ‘rigorous’ report.

“It’s not easy to pass judgment on friends and colleagues,” she said, “but friendship, working together, shouldn’t get in the way of doing the right thing.

“I commend the members of the Privileges Committee for their diligent work and for their dignity in the face of insults to their integrity. To all the members of the committee, this House should…say thank you for your service.”

Harriet Harman – the Labor chair of the committee which Mr Johnson accused of running a ‘kangaroo court’ – thanked the Tory members who took part in the inquiry for their “outstanding dedication and commitment”.

“They had to resist a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the inquiry, driving them off the committee and thus frustrating the House’s intention to conduct this inquiry,” he said. she declared.

Ms Harman was challenged by Johnson supporter Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who questioned whether she was appropriate to lead the inquiry given her previous tweets criticizing the former prime minister.

But Ms Harman confirmed she had checked with the government that it was happy for her to chair the committee and had in fact offered to step down.

“I actually said I’m more than happy to step down because perception matters and I don’t want to do this if the government doesn’t trust me because I need the whole House have confidence in the work that the committee has commissioned,” she said.

“I was assured that I should continue the work that the Chamber had mandated with the appointment that the Chamber had given me and that is exactly what I did.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Sir Jacob, who received a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s controversial resignation honors list, said it was ‘ridiculous’ to strip Mr Johnson of his right to enter Parliament as a former MP.

He also denounced the committee’s proposed sanction of a 90-day suspension from parliament as “vindictive”.

He told MPs it was ‘absolutely legitimate to criticize the conduct of a committee, to criticize the members of a committee’, adding: ‘That’s politics’.

Nick Fletcher, the Tory MP for Don Valley, also confirmed he would not vote for the report on the grounds that the country “needs to move on”.

The debate and the vote take place after the committee meeting damning verdict handed down last weekfound Mr Johnson guilty of attacking the committee and being complicit in a ‘campaign of intimidation’ against its members.

The former Prime Minister immediately hit back at what he called a ‘deranged conclusion’ and called the committee’s report a ‘charade’, adding that its investigation had delivered ‘what is believed to be the latest stab in a protracted political assassination”.

Rishi Sunak – who was not present for the debate or the vote – was accused of “cowardly evasion” by the Liberal Democrats.

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper, MP, said her inability to vote “says everything you need to know about this Prime Minister’s lack of leadership”.

“Sunak promised integrity, but when the pressure came he was too weak to even show up.”