The case against Donald Trump | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON — It gives me no joy to write about the prosecution of former President Donald J. Trump.

He and I have been friends for almost 40 years. We have spoken many times during his presidency on a wide range of subjects. Knowing him as I do and being familiar with federal criminal law and procedure, I can safely say that he is his own worst enemy, and the federal authorities – of whom I am often very critical – had no choice but to ‘charge.

The indictment charges him with violating seven federal laws, including one 31 times. The essence of the indictment is his criminal withholding of National Defense Information (NDI). They are not necessarily classified documents – confidential, secret or top-secret – because they can be declassified. But NDI is always and everywhere criminal to possess outside of a secure federal facility, and is always and everywhere secretive because it shows military strengths and weaknesses and the methods and sources for reaching those conclusions.

The Feds know this, and therefore their indictment against him, as well as the search of his home, is based on NDI. This avoids litigation over his baseless claim, but I sincerely believe he can declassify documents just thinking they are declassified.

Trump actually did the feds a favor when he went on the national airwaves upon learning that the FBI was searching his Florida home and claimed to have declassified the documents the FBI wanted.

He thus violated Criminal Procedure 101 by denying an allegation before it was made. In doing so, of course, he admitted that he knew he had the documents, an element – the knowledge – that the Feds can now prove in his own words.

His own words are quoted extensively throughout the indictment, including at his New Jersey home where he consented to a taped interview, and in a series of conversations with one of his attorneys, whom he expected them to remain privileged.

In the taped conversation, he boasted of having in his hands a document showing plans for a US military invasion of Iran. He acknowledged that the content of the document – it is an NDI paradigm – is secret. Then he said, “As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret. He acknowledges his possession of NDI and that it contains secrets. When a staffer on the tape says, “Now we have a problem,” Trump replies, “Isn’t that interesting.” He was half right. Military secrets — NDI — remain secret whether they are declassified or not.

As a result of this confession and after a review of seized documents, Trump was charged with unlawfully withholding, withholding, concealing and conspiring to conceal NDI. He was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the government.

These are charges substantially similar to those filed against Daniel Ellsberg, Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and Julian Assange. Yet they acted out of selfless and principled loyalty to transparency in a democracy. Who knows why Trump kept all this stuff a secret?

The false claims were actually made by his attorneys after he told them to tell the Feds, who he and the attorneys knew were looking for the documents, that he had already turned them over. According to the lawyer to whom he made this statement and who instructed another lawyer to tell the feds, it was false. The law that prohibits lying to the federal government in an official communication also prohibits making others lie.

How do we know what he told his lawyers and what they told him? Aren’t communications to and from his attorney protected by attorney-client privilege? Generally, yes, unless the client is using the lawyer to commit fraud or commit a crime.

This is attorney/client privilege 101. A client visits his attorney and says he expects to be charged with bank robbery, and he asks the attorney what defenses might be available. This conversation is privileged, that is to say that at the customer’s choice, it can be kept secret.

On the other hand, if a client walks into his lawyer’s office and says he is planning to rob a bank and needs to know what defenses will be available to him, that conversation is not privileged because the client plans to use the information he receives from the lawyer to commit a crime.

With all of this in mind, when feds learned that Trump’s lawyers had lied when they told feds that Trump no longer had the documents they were looking for, feds subpoenaed Trump’s attorneys. and their notes of their communications with Trump. Lawyers asked to have the subpoena quashed, and a federal judge held a hearing on the whole thing.

After hearing testimony, she ruled that when Trump told his lawyers he no longer had the documents the federal government required and tricked them into reporting it under oath to the federal government, he was using them to mislead the federal government. FBI and commit perjury. Thus, she ruled that there was no attorney/client privilege between Trump and those attorneys he lied to.

It’s getting worse. When one of those lawyers testified before the grand jury, he reported that Trump asked him to take the documents from Trump’s house in Florida to the lawyer’s hotel room and not return them. .

Of the more than 300 documents Trump wrongfully took with him, the indictment only charges possession of 31, as he reluctantly returned them except 31. If he had returned all the documents, as required by law, we would not be having this conversation.

My Republican friends complain that Trump should get special treatment because he is a former president and is now running for president. But it defies due process, which teaches that no one is above the requirements of the law or under its protections.

