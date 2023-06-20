Criticism of India’s stance on Russia not widespread in US, PM Modi tells WSJ





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To file. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict had not come under much criticism in the United States, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Asked in the interview about critical comments from the United States for not taking a stronger stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Modi said: “I don’t think that kind of perception be widespread in the United States”. Read also | India’s position on the war in Ukraine “I think India’s position is well known and well understood around the world. The world is fully convinced that India’s top priority is peace.” Modi left on Tuesday for a state visit to the United States, seen as a turning point in bilateral ties, with deeper cooperation in defense and high-tech fields. New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, mainly through imports of Russian oil. President Joe Biden has rushed to bolster relations with India as part of his bid to win what he billed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, particularly China. Mr Modi called for changes in global institutions such as the United Nations to adapt them to an “increasingly multipolar world order” and make them more representative of the world’s less wealthy countries, according to the report. India would like to be a permanent member of the Security Council, he said. Read also | India and US launch strategic trade dialogue, seek to tighten export controls “You have to ask the world if they want India to be there,” he said. Mr Modi also said that India’s ties with China could only progress if there was peace on the border between the two Asian giants. India and China have fortified positions and deployed large numbers of troops and equipment in the western Himalayas over the past three years after a clash in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat. “For normal bilateral relations with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential,” Modi told the newspaper. “We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and resolving disputes and disputes peacefully. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity.”

