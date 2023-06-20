Pakistan changes its nuclear strategy





As Pakistan marked the 25th anniversary of its first nuclear tests last month, it also appeared to share more details than usual about its current nuclear posture.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on May 24, retired Lt. Gen. Khalid Kidwai provided new details on Pakistan’s otherwise ambiguous nuclear doctrine. What Kidwai says is important because he is currently an adviser to the country’s National Command Authority (NCA), which controls research and development and all other policy matters regarding nuclear weapons. He is also the former Director General of the Strategic Planning Division (SPD), which is responsible for the formulation of nuclear policy and strategy as well as the security of nuclear assets.

During his speech, he reiterated some of Pakistan’s long-standing nuclear policy positions such as the strength of its nuclear triad based on land, air and sea capabilities to deter India, especially the so- Indian Army’s Cold Start doctrine, which envisions limited warfare through the rapid mobilization of unified battle groups to conduct operations inside Pakistani territory without crossing the Islamabad nuclear threshold. He also discussed what is known as a full-spectrum deterrence policy aimed at responding to a range of threats from India. But he went further.

Kidwai expanded the scope of this doctrine by explaining what he called the vertical and horizontal dimensions. In its own words, full-spectrum deterrence horizontally includes a robust tri-service inventory of a variety of nuclear weapons [that] takes place ashore with the Army Strategic Force Command, CBSA; at sea with Naval Strategic Force Command, NSFC; and in the air with Air Force Strategic Command, AFSC.

Most striking was its statement that, vertically, the spectrum encapsulates adequate range coverage from 0 meters to 2,750 kilometers. [about 1,700 miles] as well as the destructive yields of nuclear weapons at three levels, strategic, operational and tactical.

The reduction of the minimum range to 0 meters is unprecedented and, if implemented, signals a major shift in thinking about Islamabad’s nuclear policy.

Talk of zero-range weapons suggests that Pakistan will either develop artillery shells like the United States, Soviet Union and United Kingdom did during the Cold War. system, the smallest weapon in the US nuclear arsenal, developed in the 1950s as a front-line weapon with yields as low as a fraction of a kilotonor, this could be a clue that Pakistan may possibly lay landmines nuclear weapons across the Indo-Pakistan border to discourage Indian advances. Observers, particularly in India, question whether this statement is based on existing scientific research and design testing and the necessary doctrinal thought process. Kidwais’ statement provides no such details, and in the spirit of ambiguity that Pakistan seems to have enjoyed, there is unlikely to be a follow-up soon to clear the air.

Indeed, Pakistan has always kept its nuclear policy vague and deliberately ambiguous; nevertheless, its missile ranges are the only aspect that has always been publicly announced through an official press release after each missile test.

Prior to Kidwais’ statement, the lowest range officially announced in Pakistan’s nuclear inventory was the Nasr, or Hatf-9, ballistic missile with a range of 60 kilometers (about 37 miles). The solid fuel tactical ballistic missile was to be a response to Indias Cold Start doctrine. When it first tested the Nasr missile in 2011, Pakistan received huge criticism from Indian and Western scholars for its potential security risks and command and control challenges. The purported risks of using Nasr ranged from lowering the nuclear threshold to the possibility of accidental or unauthorized launch if command and control of this short-range missile were delegated to local commanders on the field. battle.

The upper limit of 2,750 kilometers refers to the Shaheen-3 medium-range land-based ballistic missile, which was first tested in 2015 with the stated aim of hitting the Indian islands of Andaman and Nicobar, thus depriving New Delhi from strategic bases. for possible second-strike capability. The upper limit has been carefully limited to 2,750 kilometers to signal that Pakistan’s nuclear missile program is uniquely India-specific and poses no threat to any other country in the region and beyond.

Other than Kidwais’ latest statement, there is no other information available to determine whether the zero range announcement refers to a technical milestone in Pakistan’s nuclear development or serves as rhetorical escalation. As an advisor, Kidwai has an important but limited role in shaping official policy, and it is possible that this statement reflects his personal opinion and not the statement of an official position. However, in the absence of any official statement, his statement will be widely seen as a new element of Pakistan’s nuclear policy.

The bigger question is what strategic goal Pakistan wants to achieve by dropping below the already controversial 60 kilometer range to zero-range weapons. While full-spectrum deterrence aims to fill perceived gaps in Pakistan’s deterrence posture, the apparent announcement of a zero-range policy under full-spectrum deterrence appears to have developed partly in response to a growing perception in New Delhi that India’s 2019 airstrikes on Balakot, mainland Pakistan, instigated by an alleged Pakistan-sponsored suicide bombing attack on Indian forces in Pulwama, a small town in Kashmir under Indian control, called Pakistan a nuclear bluff.

It is important to recall that in defense of the development of Nasrs and its role in nuclear planning, Pakistani officials have often argued that the use of any nuclear weapon on the battlefield would have strategic consequences. While this stance may have assuaged Western concerns about Pakistan’s attempt to lower the nuclear threshold, it may also have inadvertently made the use of Nasr less than credible in the eyes of Indian policymakers.

When Pakistan responded with a conventional counterattack after India’s attack on Balakot, the view that India had found a way to punish Islamabad with conventional force without risking a nuclear catastrophe appeared to be reinforced in New Delhi. It is possible that Kidwai sees that lowering the range to zero will fill this newly perceived gap and deter future surgical strikes inside Pakistan.

Going down to zero range could also be a reaction to the disappearance of the no-first-use doctrine; indeed, some current and former Indian officials have made statements suggesting that India no longer fully adheres to this commitment.

It may also be an attempt to add additional options to Pakistan’s arsenal of responses, making it difficult or impossible for India to eliminate all of Pakistan’s nuclear force in a decapitating first strike and also forcing New Delhi to question the effectiveness of its ballistic missile defenses in the face of short-range weapons.

Regardless of the logic, Pakistan’s lowering nuclear range to zero is problematic for both regional stability and India’s perception that it can wage a limited conventional war against a nuclear-armed adversary.

Shorter-range nuclear weapon systems will bring a multitude of challenges and implications. First of all, any new weapon system of this type will have to undergo a series of tests and trials. It is important to remember that the United States has terminated its nuclear artillery program in the face of growing safety and security challenges. Second, shorter-range weapons with a low-yield payload will significantly lower the nuclear threshold with the greatest possibility of inadvertent nuclear exchange. Third, it will pose serious challenges to command and control, as it will require pre-delegation to local commanders. In the case of the Nasr, the command and control as well as the physical security of the weapon was a huge international concern, particularly in the United States.

In response, Pakistan assured other nations that its geography allowed it to maintain assertive control even if the range was as low as 60 kilometers. However, this argument will not hold if a very short-range battlefield weapon system becomes part of the nation’s arsenal.

Finally, it raises the perennial question of India and Pakistan’s nuclear preparations without a concrete plan or strategy for controlling the escalation and ending the war.

As the longest-serving chief executive of the SPD and now a prominent part of the NCA, Kidwai has often used various national and international forums to convey political statements, and they have always been considered part of the official narrative. In the absence of any other official communication, Kidwais’ latest statement can be taken as a clear signal if not an adopted policy.

If Pakistan officially adopts a zero-range policy, such a drastic shift in its nuclear posture is likely to receive massive international criticism for the risks it poses to regional stability. The reduction in weapon ranges coupled with continued signs from India that it is moving away from a more cautious no-first-use posture is also a stark reminder that instead of engaging in to reduce risk and improve strategic stability, the two countries are moving further down the path of high-risk behavior.

