The new season of Imran Khan is Innocent Theater is now available on social media





By Agha Iqrar Haroon

Followers of the cult of Imran found an interesting justification in favor of their cult leader. They are of the view that neither their cult leader is a plot against the state nor a threat to Pakistani society because he came to power with the support of past military rulers and if he posed a risk or if he was against the state then his mentors might be their product but they live a normal life in the country and abroad and no action was ever taken against his mentors hence Imran Khan is innocent and Imran Khan’s only fault was that he could not stop his followers from taking justice on May 9, 2023, as he was under arrest.

Imran’s immediate mentors were reportedly former COAS General Qamar Bajwa who had been seen wandering around Paris and former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who had been seen attending private events in Rawalpindi. Everyone knows that the Pakistani military has a tradition of not taking any action against its former leader and the best example of this is General Musharraf who was allegedly involved in handing over Pakistanis to Americans during war or terror, but he was buried with full military honour. .

His supporters believe that later or sooner Imran Khan will get out of business because if he is responsible for harming the country, his mentors should also be put on trial and it is impossible in Pakistan to put a former military general on trial. According to the rationale promoted by his followers, the only mistake made by Imran Khan was an error in judgment and that was that he trusted his military mentors disproportionately and faced the consequences of that trust.

Imran Khan himself had indicated that he had been loyal to the army, but former general COAS Bajwa abandoned him and betrayed him. His statement is successfully sold to his followers and they promote Imran as a trustworthy, honest and committed personality while his military was not. This rationale seems reasonable on the face of it, but if anyone traces the history of Imran Khan as an individual, one can see that he was never loyal to any person who supported, promoted or invested in him.

His former girlfriend who is the mother of his undeclared daughter in his several statements said that he even took care of Imran Khan’s finances and ran his two houses at his expense, but he betrayed her. His cousin Majid Khan who introduced him to cricket has the same opinion about him that he is an unfaithful person and in recent past Reham Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen had the same opinion about him thus portraying Imran Khan as a faithful personality contrary to the facts. Aleem Khan can also be added to the list which claims that Imran Khan is an unreliable person who only thinks of himself and who uses people for his political and economic gain.

The second point is that he is not a threat to the country nor an anti-state element because he was chosen, invested and created by Pakistani military who are free and have not been subject to no charges for developing an anti-person status. Here it can be said that it was a misjudgment so his mentors bid on the wrong man but they had no wrong motive in raising Imran Khan. This error of judgment was also found in the choice of Altaf Hussian in the past and in the promotion of paratrooper journalists and anchors like Dr. Moeed Pirzada, Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir and many others like them, as well than a large number of female anchors who had never been in journalism before landing as presenters on television screens. Misjudgment is part of human psychology, but that doesn’t mean the wrong choice can’t be anti-state like Imran Khan and Altaf Hussian.

Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed in this article/opinion/commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the DND Think Tank and Dispatch News Bureau (DND). Assumptions made in the analysis do not reflect the position of the DND Think Tank and the Dispatch News Desk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/the-new-season-of-imran-khan-is-innocent-comedy-theatre-is-now-available-on-social-media/293548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos