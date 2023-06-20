Prime Minister Modi leaves for US: Top 6 agendas to be discussed at India-US Bilateral Summit | Details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday for a historic state visit to the United States. (File photo) Photo: AP Subscribe to Notifications PM Modi’s visit to the United States : In addition to the two major defense contracts, the $3 billion contract for 31 Predator drones and the contract for the licensed production in India of GE-414 engines for combat aircraft, several major problems in areas as discreet as semiconductors , space, mineral security, telecommunications, visas and higher education are on the table for discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden meet in Washington DC on June 21-22. What will be announced will depend on the final discussions on each of these issues. 1) SPACE Closer contacts with ISRO and NASA are being discussed. Both parties are working on a synthetic aperture radar satellite. This could be launched soon. There may be new talk about the training of Indian Gaganauts in the United States. So far, only Russia has provided India with such facilities. 2) MINERAL SAFETY The two parties are discussing a mineral security partnership agreement. This would mean both sides could share expertise on critical minerals like lithium, cobalt and graphite. This would involve sharing extraction and processing technologies. Several other countries are part of the Mineral Security Group and they include Australia, Canada, France and Great Britain. This is particularly important for India as the future involves dealing with climate change and getting rid of fossil fuels for lithium and cobalt batteries. 3) TELECOM India and the United States are talking about Open RAN systems. RAN stands for Radio Access Network and both sides have considerable technological capability. This can be particularly useful as it allows mixing and matching of equipment purchased from different organizations. Indian firms are already in discussions with their American counterparts and the two governments can hold hands. This will be especially useful when it comes to future purchases in case of emergency. 4) VISA There’s a buzz around the visa system and it’s entirely possible that Americans are gearing up for a game-changing announcement that will help a lot of people in India. It is still unclear what it could be, but it is said that the United States could reduce the waiting time by forcing more people to work on visas in India. This, of course, will help both countries as it will allow more “mobility”. There is speculation that it could be related to H1B visas. However, progress on visas is expected. 5) SEMICONDUCTORS Semiconductor announcements are likely as companies like Lam, Micron and Applied Materials are in talks with Indian partners. It is once again the private sector at work and big investments in India are in sight. 6) EDUCATION A breakthrough is also expected in this sector. One possibility is the expansion of the dual degree process. The possibility of an American university establishing a campus in India may be remote. The President and Prime Minister will meet three times and considerable progress is expected. If there’s anything that isn’t being done, it could be on the agenda when President Biden is here in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/pm-modis-us-visit-from-space-to-visas-top-6-agendas-to-be-discussed-in-india-us-bilateral-summit-details-here-article-101120879 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos