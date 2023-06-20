British MPs vote to sanction Boris Johnson for deliberately misleading Parliament about the party

Open this photo in the gallery: A protester holds a sign showing Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands outside the Downing Street entrance in London on April 13.Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The latest chapter in Boris Johnson’s colorful political career ended in humiliating fashion on Monday after British MPs voted overwhelmingly to punish the former prime minister for deliberately misleading parliament.

Mr Johnson did not join the more than five-hour debate over his fate, having already resigned his Commons seat, and his supporters were vastly outnumbered in the chamber. Dozens of MPs, including many of Mr Johnsons Tory colleagues, have stood up to denounce his conduct and back the findings of an influential parliamentary committee which found he had not told the truth about the social gatherings held in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, when Britain was under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

He lied to this House, to the people of this country and when exposed he attacked the system designed to hold him and all of us here to account, said the Labor MP Thangam Debbonaire.

Theresa May, who preceded Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, told MPs it was doubly important for her Tory colleagues to show we are ready to act when one of our own, no matter how high up , is faulted.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was among the few MPs who came to Mr Johnsons defence. The former Cabinet minister separated the committees’ findings and called the sanctions against Mr Johnson vindictive and ridiculous.

In the end, MPs voted 354 to 7 to approve all of the Privileges Committee’s recommendations, making Mr Johnson the first Prime Minister to be found in contempt of Parliament for misleading the House of Commons.

The seven-member committee spent 14 months investigating Mr Johnson and concluded he had repeatedly misled MPs by claiming no pandemic restrictions had been breached by him or his staff despite the media reports of several rallies in his office. Mr Johnson and more than 80 staff were eventually fined by police for breaking lockdown rules and an independent investigation found more than a dozen social events had taken place.

Some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so dishonest that they were, by their very nature, deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others showed deliberation due to how often he closed his mind to the truth, the committee said in its report released last week.

Mr Johnson countered that the committee had engaged in a witch hunt and he called its findings rubbish, deranged and patently absurd. He anticipated the findings by resigning last week after receiving a confidential copy of the report. The committee said if he had not resigned it would have recommended a 90-day suspension, long enough to trigger a by-election in Mr Johnson’s constituency. The House also endorsed the committee’s recommendation that Mr Johnson would lose the parliamentary pass that is traditionally granted to former MPs.

The resurgence of the partygate scandal will certainly cause headaches for the Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, who took over as party leader and prime minister last October, did not stand for Monday’s vote and he has been accused by the opposition of failing to stand up to Mr Johnson.

Worse still for Mr Sunak, a video emerged over the weekend showing Conservative Party staff dancing and partying in December 2020, when social gatherings were banned.

The question now is whether Mr Johnson can make a political comeback or at least cause harm to Mr Sunak, whom the former prime minister accuses of forcing him to quit last year.

Mr Johnson has defied political norms before. He backed Brexit when it looked like a lost cause. He won the party leadership race despite a series of scandals, then guided the Tories to a massive majority in 2019.

But the challenges may be insurmountable this time around. His popularity plummeted in most opinion polls and he couldn’t even muster enough support among Tory MPs to mount a leadership challenge last fall when Liz Truss resigned as leader of the left.

I don’t think there’s any turning back for him, said Robert Ford, a political science professor at the University of Manchester. Never say never, especially with a politician like him. But certainly in the short term this will not happen.

Mr Ford pointed to opinion polls which show half of those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 no longer support Mr Johnson and believe he has been dishonest about the COVID-19 parties.

I think it’s hard to see him as a way to go back, added Victoria Honeyman, lecturer in British politics at the University of Leeds. Dr Honeyman said the Conservative Party was unlikely to endorse Mr Johnson as a candidate and would struggle to find a winnable constituency as an independent.

Dr Ford said Mr Johnson is likely to remain a thorn in Mr Sunak’s side. Mr Johnson is currently writing a column in the Daily Mail, which could be used as a platform to attack Mr Sunaks’ policies. I imagine we won’t see a shortage of volcanic eruptions of rhetoric on the pages of our right-wing newspapers emanating from Johnson, Dr Ford said.