PTI hits back after Asad Umar slams Imran’s ‘confrontational’ policies – Pakistan





The PTI issued a statement on Tuesday disputing claims by Asad Umars that he quit his post in the party because of President Imran Khan’s confrontational policies.

The statement released by PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan came hours after the party’s former general secretary told a private news channel that he had quit his post with the party in because of the political strategy adopted by Imran in the aftermath of May 9.

On May 24, Umar announced that he was leaving his post in the party with immediate effect. He said that after the events of May 9, when violent protests erupted across the country following Imran’s arrest, it was no longer possible for him to continue.

Speaking on ARY News’ Off the record program on Monday night, Umar said the party’s general secretary’s job was not to give free advice but to implement the strategy that had been decided.

If I am against a strategy and oppose it, how can I implement it? He asked. This is the reason why I resigned.

Umar was of the opinion that after 1971, Pakistan had not experienced such a dangerous period. He added that the country was at a turning point where it was imperative for all stakeholders and political actors to take two steps back.

You will have to give up your ideology and compromise to find a solution, Umar said, reiterating that he disagreed with the strategy adopted by Imran.

The former minister pointed out that he opposed the PTI leaders’ strategy even before May 9.

The former PTI General Secretary repeated that he had always said that we underestimated the danger and that May 9 finally sounded the alarm bell.

Umar urged everyone to take a step back and look at the current scenario from a different perspective.

In response to Umars’ statement, PTI Hasan said that Omar might have disassociated himself from the party when he developed differences with the party or the party leader. It would have been appropriate.

The spokesperson also refuted Umars’ claims, saying it seemed to contradict the reality of the situation.

Now, when the party is targeted by a plan, he thought of quitting the party. It may have served his personal interests, but not the parties, Hasan said.

He also objected to Umars’ claim that the PTI had refused to negotiate with other political parties.

Asad Umar himself used to say that these parties would never talk about anything other than a National Reconciliation Order (NRO), he said, adding that other parties only had a single objective which was to save themselves from their corruption affairs.

Ex-ministers’ view on finalizing agreement between PDM and PTI as per Supreme Court orders also demonstrates darkness, he said, referring to negotiations between the two parties in April.

He pointed out that the PTI has shown exceptional flexibility in operating within the confines of the Constitution. In addition, the PTI has submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to ensure the final resolution of the talks, he pointed out.

Therefore, Umar was free to discuss his indefensible decision but should refrain from misrepresenting the facts, Hasan said.

His principled decision to leave his post in the party would have carried more weight if he had made that choice before the party faced difficult times, he pointed out.

