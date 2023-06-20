PM Modi to start in New York, to meet Elon Musk, top opinion leaders | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet billionaire investor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York during his state visit to the United States. In a bid to improve people-to-people relationships, the Prime Minister will also meet with more than two dozen thought leaders from diverse backgrounds today in New York, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, academics, entrepreneurs, academicians and specialists in the health sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The meetings will aim to achieve better synergy, understand developments in the United States and invite people to collaborate with India, according to people familiar with the matter. Modi will meet Elon Musk for the first time since the tech billionaire took over Twitter Inc. last year and introduced sweeping changes to the platform as well as the company’s content policies. Key opinion leaders who will speak to the Prime Minister include renowned American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, investor Ray Dalio and American singer Falu Shah. Other eminent personalities are Jeff Smith, author and researcher at Heritage’s Center for Asian Studies, specializing in South Asia; Michael Froman, former US Trade Representative, former US diplomat Daniel Russel; bureaucrat Elbridge A. Colby; the famous American physician Peter Agre, winner of the Nobel Prize; and musical artist Chandrika Tandon. In 2003, Agre was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery of aquaporin water channels. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. During the historic state visit, Prime Minister Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-hit-ground-running-in-nyc-to-meet-elon-musk-and-other-top-thought-leaders-101687239376462.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos