Politics
Xi Jinping calls for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, the second and final day of the top US diplomat’s visit to China.
During the meeting, Xi called for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations, stressing that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along depends on the future. and the fate of mankind.
“Planet Earth is large enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States,” he said.
Chinese people, like Americans, are “dignified, confident and self-sufficient” people, and they both have the right to lead a better life, Xi stressed.
The common interests of both countries should be valued, and each other’s success is an opportunity for the other, not a threat, he said.
“The world needs stable China-US relations”
Noting that the international community is concerned about the current state of relations, Xi said he does not want to see any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States or choose sides.
“The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and properly handle China-US relations,” urged the Chinese leader.
“In this way, they can contribute to global peace and development, and help make the changing and turbulent world more stable, certain and constructive,” he added.
Blinken said US President Joe Biden believes the United States and China have an obligation to manage their relationship responsibly, which is in the interests of both countries and the world.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2023. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2023. /Xinhua
Translating Common Understandings of Bali into Actions
When Xi and Biden held their first in-person talks as heads of state on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on the Indonesian island of Bali last November, the two sides agreed to take measures to return China-US relations to the path of stable development.
During Monday’s meeting with Blinken, the Chinese president reiterated that the two countries should remain committed to the common understandings he and Biden reached in Bali, and translate positive statements into actions to stabilize and improve China-China relations. -American.
He noted that competition among major countries does not represent the trend of the times, let alone solve America’s own problems or the challenges facing the world.
“China respects American interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the United States,” Xi said. “In the same vein, the United States should respect China and should not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests.”
China always hopes to see a healthy and stable China-US relationship and believes that the two great countries can overcome various difficulties and find the right way to get along on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. winner, he added.
Blinken said the United States was committed to returning to the agenda set by the two presidents in Bali.
The United States is living up to Biden’s commitments that it is not seeking a new Cold War, it is not seeking to change the Chinese system, its alliances are not directed against China, it is not supporting “the ‘Taiwan independence’, and they not seek conflict with China, Blinken reiterated.
He added that the US side is looking forward to high-level engagement with the Chinese side, maintaining open lines of communication, responsibly handling differences, and pursuing dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.
Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told CGTN on Monday that it was an important step for China and the United States to stabilize their relations, as the two sides agreed to take commercial and interpersonal exchanges. back to normal after Blinken’s visit.
Monday’s meeting was the first time a US secretary of state has met with the Chinese president since 2018. Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since Biden took office in early 2021.
