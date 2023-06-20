Xi Jinping calls for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, the second and final day of the top US diplomat’s visit to China.

During the meeting, Xi called for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations, stressing that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along depends on the future. and the fate of mankind.

“Planet Earth is large enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States,” he said.

Chinese people, like Americans, are “dignified, confident and self-sufficient” people, and they both have the right to lead a better life, Xi stressed.

The common interests of both countries should be valued, and each other’s success is an opportunity for the other, not a threat, he said.

“The world needs stable China-US relations”

Noting that the international community is concerned about the current state of relations, Xi said he does not want to see any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States or choose sides.

“The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and properly handle China-US relations,” urged the Chinese leader.

“In this way, they can contribute to global peace and development, and help make the changing and turbulent world more stable, certain and constructive,” he added.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden believes the United States and China have an obligation to manage their relationship responsibly, which is in the interests of both countries and the world.