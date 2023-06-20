Naruhito walks in the footsteps of Imperial Japan’s soft diplomacy





KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo shakes hands with Japanese Emperor Naruhito after delivering a statement to the media after viewing orchids at Bogor Botanical Gardens in West Java on Monday (6/19/2023). Previously, Joko Widodo greeted Naruhito in a welcoming ceremony at Bogor Palace. JAKARTA, COMPAS – The second day of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s visit to Indonesia on Monday (6/19/2023) began with a visit to Bogor Palace. Accompanied by President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the two symbols of the Japanese Empire took the time to visit Griya Anggrek at the Bogor Botanical Garden to admire the biodiversity of the archipelago. The day before Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s visit to Bogor, the Emperor of Japan’s press secretary Kojiro Shiojiri explained that Emperor Naruhito chose Indonesia as his first country for his visit. abroad. A number of reasons are the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Japan which is 65 years old and Japan’s cooperative relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which has spanned 50 years.

Read also: Japanese Emperor’s Friendship Mission Incidentally, when President Joko Widodo visited Japan in July 2022, he officially invited His Imperial Majesty Naruhito to Indonesia. That invitation is now granted, he said. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo (not seen) accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Japanese Emperor Naruhito accompanied by Empress Masako look at orchids at Griya Orchid, Bogor Botanical Gardens, West Java, Monday (19/6/2023 ). Joko Widodo invited Naruhito to view the orchid plants after the welcoming ceremony at Bogor Palace. The program in Bogor is to visit Griya Anggrek at Bogor Botanical Gardens and plant an aloe (Aquilaria beccariana). President Jokowi drove the golf cart himself with Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Mrs. Iriana. The event ended with a joint lunch. In essence, Emperor Naruhito wanted to see for himself the shape of the Indonesian-Japanese friendship. The places he chose to visit were a real practice of cooperation between the two countries, Shiojiri said. On Monday, Emperor Naruhito also visited Lebak Bulus Integrated Raya Mod Depo (MRT) and Pluit Reservoir pumping station. According to Shiojiri, the emperor was very interested in applying Japanese technology to improve the quality of life of Indonesians. The MRT, for example, is a clean, safe and fast public transport choice. Also read: Memories of the Emperor of Japan’s visit to Yogyakarta in 1991 The Pluit Reservoir Pumping Station has three pumps out of ten units, which were donated by Japan in 2014. This pumping station is important for preventing and managing floods in Jakarta. KOMPAS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO Japanese Emperor Hironomiya Naruhito (center) accompanied by JICA Policy Expert Representative for the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Kikuta Tomoya (left) while viewing a water pump donated by Japan during of a visit to Pluit Reservoir Pumping Station, Jakarta, on Sunday (18/6/2023). Emperor Naruhito paid close attention to the friendliness aspect and the positive impact of the results of this cooperation with Japan, Shiojiri said. As a symbol of Japan, Naruhito has no political authority. Therefore, when President Jokowi and the ministers met, no strategic issues, cooperation agreements or decisions were taken. Nikkei reporter Emperor Naruhito stressed that being ambassadors of friendship and establishing good cooperative relations are very important pillars for the Japanese royal family. There was a time when Japan-Indonesia relations were very difficult after World War II. Now we are close friends. “I hope this visit can trigger more relations between the people of the two countries, especially among the younger generation,” Naruhito said. It is also the basis for which Indonesia is the first country he has visited since taking the throne in 2019. fish diplomacy The particularity of soft diplomacy between Indonesia and Japan is that it makes fish a symbol. In 1962, Naruhito’s father, who at that time still held the title of Crown Prince Akihito, visited Indonesia and visited Bogor Palace. Akihito is fascinated by the kumpay goldfish (Cyprinus carpio). Indonesia then sent 60 of these fish to Japan which were then crossed with local koi fish (Cyprinus rubrofuscus). Also read: From Goldfish, Koi, Continue to Arowana The offspring of a cross between kumpay goldfish and koi fish was later brought by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during their official visit to Indonesia in 1991. Akihito ascended the throne in 1989 after death of his father, Hirohito. President Soeharto and Mrs. Tien Soeharto were presented by Akihito with 50 offspring from this cross. PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/AGUS SUPARTO President Joko Widodo shows Arwana fish which will be offered as a sign of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s visit on Monday (6/19/2023). Upon his return to Japan, Akihito brought some arowana fish in remembrance of President Soeharto. Now the arowana fish has again become a symbol of friendship. Precisely the type of super red arowana fish from West Kalimantan. President Jokowi gave it as a souvenir to Naruhito. Also read: The Chrysanthemum Throne, Symbol of Hope for Sakura Country Like the nations of East Asia, the fish is an important symbol in the culture. This principle is strongly influenced by the feng sui of China. There are many positive implicit meanings of fish. Some of them are luck, prosperity, the strength to continue surviving mid-current, and courage. Press and Media Protocol Assistant at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin explained that a visit to Bogor Botanical Gardens had an emotional attachment to Naruhito because his father, Akihito, loved the place. Therefore, walking around Griya Anggrek and planting trees was done to make the visit more personal for Naruhito. Today, a tree, symbol of the friendship between Indonesia and Japan, grows in the Botanical Gardens of Bogor.

