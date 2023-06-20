Boris Johnson latest: MPs back scathing Partygate report and sanctions in humiliation for ex-PM





Partygate: Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will approve a damning report Boris Johnson received a humiliating blow as MPs voted to back the findings and recommended sanctions of a damning report which found he lied to Parliament about Partygate. Several of the prime ministers' former staunch allies appeared to boycott the vote and pious speeches of the hours-long debate on Monday night, as MPs from all parties lined up to condemn Mr Johnson and praise the privileges committee for its findings . Ahead of the vote, which saw 354 MPs vote in favor of denying Mr Johnson passage of former members of parliament and just seven against, former Prime Minister Theresa May was among those who slammed in her assessment of his successor to No. 10, which she claimed had been found missing. Committees chair Harriet Harman has warned that if left unchecked, the dishonesty of ex-PMs would have contaminated the whole of government, while her Labor colleague Dame Angela Eagle described her resignation last week as the narcissistic howl of a male child who won't see that he only has himself to blame.



1687250511 We were pausing our live coverage of the Partygate scandal for the time being, but keep checking Independent.co.uk for the latest updates. sam rcainaJune 20, 2023 9:41 a.m. 1687250062 Written statements expected in the House of Commons today Here are the written ministerial statements due in the Commons on Tuesday: Secretary of State for Business and Commerce: Trade Negotiations with India: Update.

Secretary of State for Defence: Defense infrastructure update.

Secretary of Health and Welfare: Update on Volume Pricing Promotion Restrictions.

Secretary of State for the Home Office: HMICFRS Inspection Report: An Inspection of the Effectiveness of National Crime Agencies in Combating Corruption. Matt MatherJune 20, 2023 9:34 a.m. 1687248369 Shaun Bailey could be stripped of his peerage if found guilty of lockdown breach – Cabinet minister A cabinet minister has suggested former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey could have his peerage reviewed if police take action against a lockdown party. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told BBC Radio 4s’ Today programme: “The Metropolitan Police are looking into the events… They will no doubt draw their conclusions. “There are then mechanisms involving the forfeiture committee that can lead to changes in honors that have been given in the past. But I don’t want to start prejudging that process.” Matt MatherJune 20, 2023 9:06 a.m. 1687246229 Sunak was right to dodge vote on Partygate report – cabinet minister Rishi Sunak was right not to vote on the Partygate report which concluded Boris Johnson had lied to Parliament, a minister has claimed. Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, said he hoped the former prime minister and his senior colleagues could row together now that the inquiry is over. He told Times Radio he supported the Privileges Committee’s findings that the former prime minister had lied to MPs, but said he felt ‘quite uncomfortable’ with the 90-day suspension recommended and has therefore decided to abstain. “I believe the committee conducted itself with absolute integrity, I fully accept its findings in terms of wrongdoing,” he said, praising its “diligence.” But he said Rishi Sunak was right not to vote back and forth, adding that the prime minister had been “extremely busy” on Monday. “I think he took a stand before the vote, which I think is the right decision, which is not to put his oar in the water on it, lest he be seen maybe putting pressure on people one way or another,” Mr. Stride said. . “I know he was extremely busy yesterday, I know he saw the Prime Minister of Sweden and stuff, long-time engagements etc.” He acknowledged it had been a ‘difficult time’, adding: ‘I hope that Boris Johnson, the current Cabinet – they are very united behind these priorities by the way – that we can all row together now and focus on this that really matters to people.” People who feel they are getting very low interest on their savings should shop around and find a bank that will pay a better rate, the Secretary for Work and Pensions (PA) has said. ” height=”1109″ width=”1664″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6466%"/> People who feel they are getting very low interest on their savings should shop around and find a bank that will pay a better rate, the Secretary for Work and Pensions (PA) has said. (PA Archive) Matt MatherJune 20, 2023 8:30 a.m. 1687244836 Surrender your peerage, senior Tory tells Shaun Bailey A senior Tory has called on former Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey to consider returning the peerage given to him by Boris Johnson. Amid anger over a mid-lockdown party at Tory headquarters which Mr Bailey attended, Tobias Ellwood told BBC Radio 4s Today there were ‘big questions’ surrounding his peerage. “He absolutely has to take that into account, if I’m being candid,” Mr Ellwood added. He said Rishi Sunak should “grasp” the issue of peerages, adding: “You can’t just have prime ministers stuffing the Lords with their friends.” Mr Ellwood added: “If there is anything to come of this, I would really encourage Mr Sunak to draw a line now under Boris Johnson’s tenure and indeed his influence on the parliamentary party. “There is now an opportunity for the Prime Minister to draw a line, to continue the progress he has already made, to further mark his personality by addressing and confronting things like this directly.” < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> (Getty) Matt MatherJune 20, 2023 8:07 a.m. 1687244687 Hello and welcome to The Independents’ live political coverage. Well, have all the reactions to MPs voting through the Privileges Committees report which found Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about Partygate. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this and other stories from Westminster and beyond. Matt MatherJune 20, 2023 8:04 a.m. 1687212081 Were going to pause blog updates for tonight, please follow here. If you want to read how the days we reported them, you can keep scrolling to read our updates below. Andy GregoireJune 19, 2023 11:01 p.m. 1687210929 Which Conservative MPs abstained? While 118 Conservative MPs voted in favor of the report, 225 did not vote. Among them were former ministers from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet such as Nadine Dorries, Michelle Donelan, Oliver Dowden, Michael Gove and George Eustice. Others for whom no votes were cast included Lee Anderson, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Victoria Atkins, Steve Barclay, Jake Berry and Liz Truss. Andy GregoireJune 19, 2023 10:42 p.m. 1687210433 How was the evening? In further humiliation for Boris Johnson, MPs voted overwhelmingly to strip him of his former pass as a member of parliament as they upheld the privileges committees’ findings that he had repeatedly lied to parliament . While a large number of Tories abstained, there were some 118 Tory MPs among the 354 who voted in favor of the committees’ damning report against just seven who voted against. With her successor Rishi Sunak accused of fearing her absence during the debate, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt kicked off the debates at 4.30pm by declaring her intention to endorse the report, describing parliamentary rules as obligations that we have to each other, to this place. and to those who sent us here. Former Prime Minister Theresa May was among other senior Tories to do the same, as she accused her successor of being caught out in a scathing speech to MPs, whom she called on to back the report for help restore confidence in our parliamentary democracy. Among the few to speak up in defense of the Prime Minister, loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg compared the privileges committee to communist China and said the decision to strip Mr Johnson of his parliamentary pass ranged from vindictive to ridiculous. His attempt to cast doubt on the impartiality of committee chair Harriet Harman drew what one MP could be heard to describe as a moment of dropping the microphone in response, as the House mother replied that the government had told him that they had confidence in his leadership, saying: I was assured that I had to continue the work and that is what I did. While Mr Johnson himself was not among those spotted in the viewing gallery, unlike the Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen, who was spotted on his benches, the ex-Prime Minister allegedly hit out at the biased and willfully ignorant committee in a simultaneous speech to the International Democratic Union, and claimed there was still a another round. However, those celebrating the results of the vote, which came after around five hours of debate, appeared to believe otherwise, with Labor MP Sir Chris Bryant saying The Independent: We have the impression that justice takes time to finally turn the bend, the hens return to perch. Andy GregoireJune 19, 2023 10:33 p.m. 1687209500 The vote was called by Labor The cries of no, no, no just before Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ordered an earlier vote came from Labor leader Alan Campbell, according to the BBC. The whip reportedly positioned himself right next to Sir Lindsay to ask the speaker whether MPs supported the report, thus triggering the vote. Andy GregoireJune 19, 2023 10:18 p.m.

