Narendra Modi | Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22





Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22. The first Democratic congressman, who represents Michigan’s 13th congressional district, was also invited by President Joe Biden for the White House State Dinner held in honor of Prime Minister Modi on the same day. This is the second time that Prime Minister Modi has addressed the joint session of the US Congress, a first for an Indian prime minister. The Prime Minister previously addressed the US Congress in 2016. “(My wife) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress to the Prime Minister the need to strengthen American-Indian ties,” said Thanedar, 68. Thanedar, a Democrat, said he and his wife were honored to accept an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the June 22 state dinner. This invitation demonstrates their commitment to public service and their dedication to fostering international cooperation. , he said. The congressman said he had been entrusted with the pleasure of escorting the Prime Minister of India to his joint address to Congress as requested by the leaders of the US Congress. This role is particularly important to Congressman Thanedar, who recognizes the importance of the United States as a diverse nation built by immigrants, a land of opportunity and a symbol of democracy. Reflecting on his personal journey, he said, “I grew up in poverty and only came to America with a dream,” Congressman Thanedar said. I had the chance to achieve my American dream; the United States is a country of immigrants, a land of opportunity. , and this diversity is the strength of our country. Going forward, Thanedar reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for stronger US-India ties. It will focus on crucial areas such as education, defence, space, technology, medicine and other pressing issues that impact both nations. By nurturing the relationship between the strongest democracy in the world and the largest democracy, Thanedar aims to address common challenges and harness mutual opportunities for growth and progress. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

