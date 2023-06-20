Jokowi speaks of a 700% rise in petrol prices in Europe





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that the current price of natural gas in European countries has increased by 700%. He could not imagine if similar conditions were happening in Indonesia. “Imagine that our fuel prices increase by 700%. [When it] increases by only 20%, [people held protests] for four months, right? We usually [increase fuel prices] 20% and the event lasts four months in all regions. I remember it well when it comes to fuel issues,” he said at the 11th anniversary of the President’s Volunteer Forum, BARA JP, in Bogor on Sunday, June 18, 2023. During his tenure so far, he recalled that fuel price hikes had happened seven times. Prices jumped gradually, from 10 to 20%, then 30% in 2015. “It’s only 30% and the protests continued. Imagine if it was 700%,” he said. He acknowledged that a 700% price hike would certainly be a burden on the community. At least 20 European countries have technically entered recession, he informed. Meanwhile, Indonesia is currently in good shape, even the top two countries with the best economy among the G20. Jokowi further warned of global uncertainty. He mentioned that experts had predicted that this crisis could last for the next 5 to 10 years. “So don’t choose the wrong leader, because the world situation is not normal. Geopolitics [uncertainty] due to the war, the geo-economy is changing. We don’t know whether a friend will be an enemy or not, and what was once an enemy will remain so or not,” he said. According to him, the next 13 years will be a crucial time for Indonesia to make decisions. He hopes the next leader will not make bad decisions that harm the country. “Once we head in the wrong direction, we can continue to be a developing country, trapped in a middle-income trap. Latin American countries in the 60s or 50s are already developing countries, but still developing countries until now,” Jokowi said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

