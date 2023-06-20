Politics
PM Modi leaves for USA today
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India today for his five-day visit to the United States. PM Modi is expected to land at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on June 21, where he will be greeted by a group of American Indians.
Prime Minister Modi, who has a busy schedule during his visit to the United States, will meet with key Native American CEOs. After that, he will lead the celebration marking International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.
This is Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Washington DC shortly after the conclusion of the yoga event, where US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a private dinner.
Here are the updates on PM Modi’s US visit:
June 21st
PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Secretariat in New York
The Prime Minister will attend a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
June 22
Welcome ceremony at the White House
High-level meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden on greater economic cooperation
PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress for second time
The day will end with a State dinner in honor of PM Modi
June 23
PM Modi is expected to attend lunch hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Meeting with CEOs and professionals to discuss partnerships and business opportunities
PM Modi will address the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in the evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, during his historic trip to the United States which begins today. The Prime Minister had met Musk in 2015 during a visit to the Tesla Motors factory in California. At the time, Musk did not own Twitter.
The prime minister’s next meeting with Musk comes at a time when Tesla is scouting for a location for its factory in India.
General Electric could produce the GE-F414 jet engine in India, under a multi-million dollar deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
Jet engine technology is widely considered the holy grail of aircraft technology. Manufacturing these engines in India will be transformational for the Indian airspace.
The GE-414-IN6 engine, when built in India, will power India’s Tejas Mk-2 fighter as well as the futuristic AMCA – or Advanced Medium Combat – stealth fighter aircraft.
PM Modi’s visit to the United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left New Delhi for his historic three-day state visit to the United States today. The Prime Minister has been invited by US President Joe Biden who will host him for a state dinner on June 22.
washington dc | Visuals of the Ronald Reagan Center (Pic 1) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora during his official visit to the United States from June 21-24; John Kennedy Center (Pic 2) where PM Modi will meet CEOs of American companies; United States Capitol (3)… pic.twitter.com/gaBwjEFDgj
– ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023
PM @Narendra Modi goes on a trip to the United States and Egypt.
In the first leg, starting in New York and then Washington, a historic first official state visit to the United States with a packed schedule awaits.
The visit will pave the way for a new acceleration – partnership. pic.twitter.com/n8C5tITdnA
– Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 20, 2023
#SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Delhi for his first official visit to the United States.
He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at UN Headquarters in New York and meet with US President Joe Biden and address the Joint Session of US Congress in… pic.twitter.com/y6avSoPpkd
– ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
Departure for the United States, where I will attend programs in New York and Washington DC. These programs include Yoga Day celebrations at @AND HQ, interviews with @POTUS@JoeBidenaddress to the joint session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
During Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States from June 21, he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for the first time. for an Indian Prime Minister.
