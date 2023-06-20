MPs back controversial Partygate report on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s political enemies united in a bid to end his political career last night as they endorsed a report condemning his conduct on Partygate.

MPs voted to endorse the findings of the Commons Privileges Committee by 354 to 7 and a majority of 347.

In a heated debate ahead of the vote, Tory critics of the former Prime Minister aligned themselves with Labor in backing a damning committee report, which found Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament.

Theresa May, whose post as Prime Minister was effectively ended by Mr Johnson, told Tory MPs it was ‘doubly important for us to show we are ready to act when one of our own, as high placed, is considered insufficient”.

In a look into Mr Johnson’s turbulent reign, she added: ‘After a troubling time in our political life, backing the Privileges Committee report will be a small but important step in restoring people’s trust in the members of this House and of Parliament. ‘

A crucial debate took place today over the damning findings of the Privileges Committee – Boris Johnson’s 59th birthday

House Leader Penny Mordaunt has signaled her support for the Privileges Committee’s controversial findings

The Commons endorsed the committee’s findings 354 to seven after Labor forced a formal vote

There had been speculation that the recommendations – including barring Mr Johnson from holding a parliamentary pass – would simply be ‘acquiesced’

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who was sacked as defense secretary by Mr Johnson, also twisted the knife by becoming the first Cabinet minister to confirm she would vote to back the findings of the committee, saying that Parliament had “the right not to be misled”.

Ms Mordaunt also appeared to accuse Mr Johnson of ‘debasing our honors system’. Dame Andrea Leadsom, another minister sacked by Mr Johnson, said she would also support the report, adding: ‘I am sad it has come to this, and I am particularly sorry for all my constituents who have written to me to tell me that they followed the rules when others clearly did not.

MPs who backed Boris Johnson Sir Bill Cash (Peter) Nick Fletcher (Don Valley) Adam Holloway (Gravesham) Karl McCartney (Lincoln) Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield) Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire)

Thangam Debbonaire, leader of Labour’s shadow House of Commons, warned that any MPs opposing the committee’s findings would “disgrace the sacrifice of their constituents” during the pandemic.

Labor MP Karl Turner said Mr Johnson should ‘never come near this place again’.

Downing Street declined to say what Rishi Sunak thought of the privileges committee report. Sources have suggested the Prime Minister did not turn up for the vote last night.

Mr Johnson, who called the committee a ‘kangaroo court’, had warned his supporters that they stood no chance of overturning the report’s findings against him.

But some loyalists have defended his actions and questioned the committee’s findings.

Former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg called the report “vindictive” and said the committee had “very clearly [made] a deliberate attempt to take the worst possible interpretation of Mr. Johnson’s comments and actions.

Tory great Sir Bill Cash has asked why Sir Keir Starmer was not punished for a notorious event in Durham where he was pictured having a beer with Labor activists at a time when indoor mixing was banned.

Conservative MP Lia Nici said the report was “not impartial”. Ms Nici, Mr Johnson’s former parliamentary aide, said the former prime minister was a victim of ‘political opportunism from people who don’t like his approach and his politics’.

Jacob Rees-Mogg (left) was among a handful of MPs who spoke out for Mr Johnson, asking Privileges Committee chair Harriet Harman (right) why she had not resigned after calling it the liar ex-PM in tweets last year.

She said he had been ‘repeatedly assured’ by officials that no rules had been broken during lockdown rallies at No 10. In an extraordinary revelation, committee chair Harriet Harman of Labor , said she had offered to ‘step down’ due to a ‘perception’ that she was prejudiced against Mr Johnson. The former Labor deputy leader was criticized for tweets in April last year in which she suggested Mr Johnson’s decision to accept a police fine for an incident showed he was guilty of having misled Parliament.

Last night Ms Harman claimed she had offered to quit when the tweets came to light in June last year when she was named chair of the committee. “I made it a point to know whether or not that would mean the government wouldn’t trust me if I continued to chair the committee,” she said.

“I actually said I’m more than happy to step down because perception matters… I was assured that I would have to continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House gave me confided and that’s what I did.” Sir Jacob disputed that claim, saying: “I was in government then, I never heard of this happening.”

Mr Johnson quit Parliament earlier this month after receiving a draft report from the committee, which he condemned as “successful political work”.

He recommended that he be suspended for 90 days well beyond the ten-day threshold needed to trigger a by-election.

Rishi Sunak effectively washed his hands of the Commons process and did not come to the House for the debate

And he concluded he should lose the Commons pass given to all former MPs. Speaking ahead of the debate, Liz Truss said the privileges committee report’s findings on Mr Johnson were “too harsh”.

Tory MP and former army officer Bob Seely said he would support the report, saying ‘we got rid of him because we lost faith in him’.

But he turned against Labour, saying Sir Tony Blair ‘lied and lied and lied’ about Iraq ‘and you covered it up a lot’.

Ms Harman yesterday warned that MPs who criticized the committee could also be punished for ‘attempting to obstruct the workings of the House’.

She said committee members had to “resist a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the investigation”.

Four Tory MPs have opted out in recent weeks.

Mr Johnson was joined by fellow Mail columnist Nadine Dorries and another ally Nigel Adams in deciding to quit.

Then David Warburton announced he was stepping down at the weekend following an interview with The Mail on Sunday in which he admitted to taking cocaine.