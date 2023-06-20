Visiting AMMAN smelter, President Joko Widodo backs completion of smelter construction in 2024 – Sumbawa Island News

West Sumbawa, Islandsumbawanews.net President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the copper smelter area owned by PT Amman Mineral Industri (AMMAN) on Tuesday (20/6), to witness first-hand the development of a national strategic project that has made progress

up to 51.63 percent.

On this occasion, the President received a detailed explanation regarding AMMAN’s mining operations at the Batu Hijau open pit mine and the copper concentrate processing line, which will flow downstream to the AMMAN smelter currently in construction. In addition, the potential capacity of the smelter and its future economic impact became the topic of discussion between President Joko Widodo and AMMAN President-Commissioner Hilmi Panigoro and AMMAN President-CEO Rachmat Makkasau. “I just want to make sure progress is on plan and will be completed by the middle of next year,” President Jokowi told the media team. President Joko Widodo has repeatedly stressed the importance of downstream industries in order to realize mining downstream industries that benefit the national economy.

The President’s statement is based on the results of the latest verification of the construction progress of the AMMAN smelter

conducted by an independent verifier which achieved 51.63%. God willing in

mid-2024 it will be completed, the president said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s Working Visit to AMMAN Smelter

Online with President Joko Widodo, Chief Executive Officer of AMMAN, Rachmat Makkasau explained

that the smelter, which has a capacity of 900,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year, is continued

completed in accordance with the government’s new target i.e. May 2024. We explained to the President that currently AMMAN is pursuing the target of completing the construction of the smelter within the limits of the statutory regulations i.e. end of May 2024. However, we We also explained that during a pandemic, AMMAN faced various external constraints, including the delay in the manufacturing pace of foundry instruments overseas. “We expect Mr. President’s full support, so that the construction of the smelter can be completed on time, through synergistic collaboration with all relevant government agencies or agencies,” Rachmat added.

Construction Progress of AMMAN Smelter

Rachmat added that this 51.63% development achievement was proof of AMMAN’s commitment to supporting the government’s mining industry downstream program as stipulated in the Minerba Law (UU). On the construction side, the installation of the piles for the main building of the AMMAN smelter is completely completed. Fabrication of various heavy equipment and basic construction structures was also completed in late February 2023, and installation began two months later. The supply of goods also reached 60%.

The theoretical absorption of the project costs exceeded USD 507.53 million, increasing from

total investment of 982.99 million USD. The calculation is in line with the achievement of budget absorption for

the construction of the foundry, which includes the physical construction as well as the purchase of equipment and machinery for

operational.

President Joko Widodo hopes that the copper cathode derivative produced will also be industrialized. He further recalled that when the construction of various smelters are completed and ready to produce, both from nickel, copper, bauxite and tin, they are expected to add value to the national economy. To provide added value both in the form of export value, also adding to the jobs needed by the community, the president said.

For the record, the contribution of the mining sector, of which AMMAN is the largest contributor, to the Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) of West Sumbawa Regency (KSB) reaches 82%, and the GRDP of West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) reaches 17, 3%. Currently, more than 17,000 employees work at the Batu Hijau site for mining operations and various other development projects. The absorption of AMMAN’s workforce and business partners who come from local residents of West Sumbawa and West Nusa Tenggara regencies also reaches almost 75%.

Progress of the construction of the AMMAN 2 foundry

AMMAN always conducts operations with sustainable principles. one of which is

currently operates the largest ground mounted PLTS in Indonesia for mining operations,

with a peak capacity of 26.8 Megawatts since June 2022. With this PLTS, the Company can

contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes/year. Increased productivity and efficiency

transport trucks can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30%. “We will continue to innovate to be more productive and efficient. Copper output from the Batu Hijau mine will become a very important commodity to support clean energy technologies, such as components for electric vehicle batteries. Apart from this, the positive socio-economic impact of the growth of the company and the region is also our goal of achievement,” concluded Rachmat.

Also accompanying the President on this working visit, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and

Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Energy and Resources

Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head

Investment Coordination Board Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara

Zulkieflimansyah and West Sumbawa District Chief W. Musyafirin. (PSadv)

