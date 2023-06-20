Turkey violated the rights of journalists affiliated with Gulen: the Strasbourg Court



“Zaman” newspaper, taken over by the government in March 2016. Photo: EPA/DENIZ TOPRAK

The European Court of Human Rights, ECHR in Strasbourg, ruled on Tuesday that Turkey violated the rights of Hidayet Karaca, who was an executive in a major media group affiliated with exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, for the unjustly kept in detention too long before his trial.

The ECHR said in a statement that there had been an unlawful continuation of Karacas’ pre-trial detention and that there were insufficient guarantees that the continuation of his pre-trial detention had been decided by an independent and impartial tribunal. .

She also said that Karacas’ rights had been violated due to the excessive length of the applicants’ pre-trial detention.

The ECHR ruled that Turkey should pay Karaca 12,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage and an additional 6,000 euros for costs and expenses.

Karaca was the general coordinator of the Gulen-affiliated Samanyolu Media Group, which owned 14 TV channels, nine radio stations, a news website and two weekly periodicals until it was shut down by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. .

Erdogans’ government accuses Muslim preacher Gulen and his network of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies any involvement.

The government shut down thousands of businesses and institutions that had alleged ties to Gulen.

In 2017, he was sentenced to 31 years and six months in prison for forming and leading a terrorist organization, forgery and defamation.

However, the ECHR said he claims the charge against him is based solely on the fact that he authorized the broadcast of a television series in his capacity as director of the Samanyolu media group.