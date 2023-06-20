Politics
Turkey violated the rights of journalists affiliated with Gulen: the Strasbourg Court
Europe’s top human rights court has ruled that Turkey violated the rights of Hidayet Karaca, a media official affiliated with the exiled religious network Fethullah Gulens, during his long period in pretrial detention.
“Zaman” newspaper, taken over by the government in March 2016. Photo: EPA/DENIZ TOPRAK
The European Court of Human Rights, ECHR in Strasbourg, ruled on Tuesday that Turkey violated the rights of Hidayet Karaca, who was an executive in a major media group affiliated with exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, for the unjustly kept in detention too long before his trial.
The ECHR said in a statement that there had been an unlawful continuation of Karacas’ pre-trial detention and that there were insufficient guarantees that the continuation of his pre-trial detention had been decided by an independent and impartial tribunal. .
She also said that Karacas’ rights had been violated due to the excessive length of the applicants’ pre-trial detention.
The ECHR ruled that Turkey should pay Karaca 12,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage and an additional 6,000 euros for costs and expenses.
Karaca was the general coordinator of the Gulen-affiliated Samanyolu Media Group, which owned 14 TV channels, nine radio stations, a news website and two weekly periodicals until it was shut down by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. .
Erdogans’ government accuses Muslim preacher Gulen and his network of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies any involvement.
The government shut down thousands of businesses and institutions that had alleged ties to Gulen.
In 2017, he was sentenced to 31 years and six months in prison for forming and leading a terrorist organization, forgery and defamation.
However, the ECHR said he claims the charge against him is based solely on the fact that he authorized the broadcast of a television series in his capacity as director of the Samanyolu media group.
|
Sources
2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/20/turkey-breached-gulen-affiliated-journalists-rights-strasbourg-court/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey violated the rights of journalists affiliated with Gulen: the Strasbourg Court
- Visiting AMMAN smelter, President Joko Widodo backs completion of smelter construction in 2024 – Sumbawa Island News
- Ajeet Joshi: The Famous Astrologer Who Can Help You Achieve Your Bollywood Dreams
- Prada, Dior, LV, Lululemon in a frenzy to sign top Chinese athletes
- Emma Watson Shocks Harry Potter Fans With Levitating Dress
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, June 20
- Google Pixel tablet review: A smarter home display
- MPs back controversial Partygate report on Boris Johnson
- CARRERA X PROWL UNVEILS SUMMER 23 EYEWEAR COLLECTION WITH BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY TIGER SHROFF
- Google Doodle Celebrates Polish Sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz’s 93rd Birthday
- Textron Aviation To Build Workforce Development Center
- PM Modi leaves for USA today