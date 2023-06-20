Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to US for historic state visit; Strengthen defence, trade links are top priority | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States on Tuesday for a historic “state visit” – the highest diplomatic reception reserved for closest allies. An unprecedented agreement on jet engine technology transfer is also expected during the visit. Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and tweeted, “Leaving for the United States where I will be attending programs in New York and Washington DC. These programs include Yoga Day celebrations at @ UN HQ, interviews with @POTUS @JoeBiden, an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more.”

This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth visit to the country as Indian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi’s schedule for the next four days will include a rare address to the joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a State dinner at the White House with the US President. Joe Biden. The address to the US Congress on Thursday will be a second for the Prime Minister. The invitation to deliver the speech was issued by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies, cementing a new bond underpinned not only by global politics, but also by business and economics. India and the United States are also set to unveil a roadmap for industries in the sector to partner closely in co-production, co-development and sustaining sourcing change during the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States from June 21.

Modi-Biden speaks on bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer

Prime Minister Modi, during his first state visit to the United States, will also hold talks with President Joe Biden on improving trade and investment relations, in addition to forging closer ties in the field. technology including telecommunications, space and manufacturing.

Addressing a press conference here, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Prime Minister will also pay a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25 at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the during which he should also visit the 11th century mosque. Al-Hakim, which has been refurbished and refurbished by the Bohra community. The foreign minister said the roadmap for defense industrial cooperation is expected to be one of the main outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States.

“It basically focuses on all aspects of defense co-production and co-development. It also explains how the defense industrial ecosystems of the two countries could better cooperate, how supply lines in the field of defense industry could also interface with each other much better,” he said.

Kwatra described defense cooperation as a “key pillar” of India’s relationship with the United States. “If you look at the full matrix of the India-US defense partnership, it’s very robust, very dynamic, it has all the significant elements that make it so important.

“We conduct a large number of bilateral military exercises, both bilateral and regional. The armed forces have a staff commitment. India is also the deployer of US equipment and platforms. Some of them are used by India,” he said.

Challenges posed by incidents such as attempts to incite violence outside the Indian Embassy in Washington are also said to be central concerns for Biden and Modi. “The underlying intent and purpose of such attacks is something that concerns us and we have shared those concerns very actively and very thoroughly with the countries where these organizations operate,” Kwatra said.

Premier to lead Yoga Day events

Prime Minister Modi will begin his visit to the United States from New York, where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters and meet with prominent personalities and leaders on June 21. He will travel to Washington the same day and join President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private engagement.

State dinner for PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22, which will be followed by a formal bilateral meeting with Biden. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also host a state dinner in Modi’s honor on Thursday evening. On Friday, the Prime Minister will meet with some CEOs of leading companies. Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will host a state luncheon.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the Indo-American community at the Reagan Center. “This is an important milestone in our relationship. This is a very meaningful visit, a very important visit, a visit in which there is genuine, widespread and deep interest in the United States,” Kwatra said, adding that Modi had visited the six United States. times since 2014. During planned protests against Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States, Kwatra said India views the visit in a very different frame of reference.

“We sense a deep and widespread positive interest in the United States during the visit. We are aware, based on evidence, of the positive things we have done in the relationship. We are determined and focused to move into new areas strategic partnership, which are crucial not only to the partnership between our two societies, two countries, two systems, which would also be net positive contributors to developments around the world,” Kwatra said.

He said the breadth of enthusiasm across different segments of the US system was palpable. “You can see it being well circulated in the media pages and determining what is the frame of reference in which the two systems look at the relationship,” Kwatra said.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Kwatra said India’s position on Myanmar has always been clear and the US side appreciates it. “Let us not forget that we have a large border with Myanmar. Myanmar is our neighbour. The framework in which we manage our relations with Myanmar is very different. We have continued our extensive humanitarian assistance and development cooperation with the Myanmar, even back when Myanmar was troubled, so to speak,’ the foreign minister said.

“As a neighbor we have always tried, we have wished and we are making an effort to keep the country peaceful and stable,” Kwatra said.