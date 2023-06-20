DUP MPs abstain from voting Boris Johnson Partygate





MPs backed the report which found the former Prime Minister deliberately misled MPs at lockdown parties in Downing Street, approving the Privileges Committee findings by 354 votes to seven. Many Tory MPs did not vote, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also did not vote, nor did his immediate predecessors Brandon Lewis or Shailesh Vara. The damning report, published last week, found Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons after the Partygate scandal broke by repeatedly telling MPs that Covid rules had been followed at all times at Downing Street. On Monday, MPs voted on whether to approve the results of the votes, with just seven rejecting the report. Former Prime Minister Theresa May and House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt were among the leading Tories who backed the report’s findings, as were NIO Minister Steve Baker and former NI Secretary Julian Smith. No votes were recorded for 225 MPs because they abstained or did not turn up to vote. No votes were recorded from the eight DUP MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Gregory Campbell, Carla Lockhart, Paul Girvan, Jim Shannon, Ian Paisley, Gavin Robinson or Sammy Wilson. SDLP Claire Hanna also did not vote. Northern Irish MPs who voted to endorse the report were Alliances Stephen Farry and SDLP leader Colm Eastwood. No MP from Northern Ireland voted against the report. Mr Johnson had urged his allies not to oppose the report, arguing the sanctions had no practical effect, although critics said it was a move to avoid exposing the weak level of support he still had among Tory MPs. The vote followed several hours of debate, during which Tory and opposition MPs gave a series of scathing speeches in which Mr Johnson was criticized as a ‘child man who won’t see he hasn’t only to blame himself” and defended as “a human being”. Also”. Mr Johnson had announced he was stepping down as an MP before the report was published, calling the committee a ‘kangaroo court’.

