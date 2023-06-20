Ahead of US visit, PM Modi affirms ‘unprecedented trust’ with Washington; touts New Delhi’s leadership role

As India struggles to establish what it believes to be its place on the world stage in this time of geopolitical turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his first official state visit to the United States, has said the relationship between New Delhi and Washington was stronger and deeper. than ever.

In an hour-long interview with the wall street journal in his office at his sprawling official residence in the heart of New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “There is unprecedented trust between the leaders of the United States and India.”

The Prime Minister hailed the growing defense cooperation between the two countries as “an important pillar of our partnership”, which he said extends to trade, technology and energy, the report added. .

Prime Minister Modi spoke on a range of issues including India’s foreign policy, its efforts to build a more modern and sustainable economy.

Overall, Prime Minister Modis’ message was that, from India’s role in global politics to its contributions to the global economy, the country’s time has come, according to the report.

He sought to portray New Delhi as the natural leader of the Global South, in tune with and able to give voice to the long-neglected aspirations of developing countries.

“India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role,” Prime Minister Modi told the WSJ.

PM Modi calls for changes at UN and international organizations

The 72-year-old leader demanded that the United Nations and other international organizations be changed to better reflect the priorities of the world’s least developed countries and adapt them to an increasingly multipolar world order. These priorities ranged from the effects of climate change to debt reduction.

Contrary to the vision of non-alignment put forward by the Indian leader Jawaharlal Nehru

In the early years of the Cold War, Modis’ foreign policy was one of multiple alignments, seeking to advance India’s interests in partnership with a range of world powers, including those in conflict with each other. others.

With national elections due next year, Prime Minister Modis’ approval rating is high.

The report notes that political opponents and human rights advocates have accused Prime Minister Modis’ party of fostering religious polarization and democratic backsliding, pointing to issues such as press restrictions and removal of special status Indian-administered Kashmir to more closely integrate the Muslim government. -majority region in the country.

Prime Minister Modi declined to comment on those criticisms, the report added.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Modi has been hailed for cutting red tape, loosening rules and paving the way for more foreign direct investment. The country has overtaken China as the world’s most populous. Moreover, its population is young, promising a significant demographic dividend.

The government has invested heavily in education and infrastructure, and it stands to gain as multinationals seek to diversify manufacturing and supply chains at a time of geopolitical tensions, WSJ reported.

Apple is among companies making major new investments in South India, with supplier Foxconn Technology Group planning new facilities in the states of Karnataka and Telangana and expanding iPhone production in the state of Tamil Nadu. .

“Let me be clear that we do not see India as supplanting a country. We see this process as India earns its rightful place in the world,” Prime Minister Modi said in the statement. ‘interview.

“Today’s world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains,” he added.

Regarding relations with China which have become increasingly tense in recent years, marked by deepening military and economic rivalries, Prime Minister Modi said: “For normal bilateral relations with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential”.

“We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and resolving disputes and disputes peacefully. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” the Prime Minister added.

Booming US-India relations

Economic ties have contributed to the recent strengthening of India’s relations with the United States. The two countries’ combined trade in 2022 hit a record high of $191 billion, making the United States India’s largest trading partner. The United States is one of the top five destinations for Indian investment and the third largest source of foreign direct investment in that country.

At the same time, India has maintained close ties with Russia, which still provides about 50% of the country’s military supplies, including weapons, ammunition, tanks, fighter jets and air defense systems S -400.

Washington has pressured India to reduce its reliance on Moscow for arms, and some in the United States have criticized the Modis government for not taking a more forceful stance against the regime. Russian invasion of Ukraine. India abstained in UN votes condemning the invasion.

“I don’t think that kind of perception is prevalent in the United States,” Prime Minister Modi said, referring to criticism of his stance on Russia.

“I think India’s position is well known and well understood around the world. The world is fully convinced that India’s top priority is peace.

On the conflict in Ukraine, “Some people say we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace,” Prime Minister Modi said. “All countries must respect international law and the sovereignty of countries.”

Disputes should be resolved through “diplomacy and dialogue”, not war, the prime minister said.

He said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times. He said he recently spoke to Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan in May.

“India will do all it can” and supports “all sincere efforts to end the conflict and ensure lasting peace and stability,” he said. WSJ.

Modi linked many global issues, such as terrorism, proxy wars and expansionism, to the inability of global institutions created during the Cold War to adapt, saying smaller and regional groupings have emerged in the void. He said global institutions such as the UN must change.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi left on Tuesday for his first official state visit to the United States.

In Washington, Prime Minister Modi is expected to finalize deals for India to produce fighter jet engines to power advanced light fighter aircraft and for India to purchase high-altitude armed Predator drones from the United States in part of a multi-billion dollar deal to increase surveillance over the Indian Ocean and near its disputed border with China in the Himalayas.

