Jokowi Outspoken says he was threatened with ‘falling out’ as RI seeks control of Freeport shares









Solo – Majority shares of PT Freeport Indonesia are now held by Indonesia. Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi) shared his experience when he led the buyback of shares in a United States (US) mining company. Reported detikFinance, at least 51% of the shares of Freeport Indonesia are now owned by the government through BUMN and the local government of Papua. This means that Indonesia now controls the company. Jokowi mentioned the numerous threats he received during the process of buying back shares of Freeport Indonesia in Indonesia. He stated bluntly that he had received reports that intelligence services from several countries had also interfered in the process of taking over Freeport. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Is it easy for us to get 51%? It also takes courage. Wow, what will it be, what country intelligence is moving from, ‘Father will fall’, because of that, this, this. Wow, a picture. But I can’t imagine it,” Jokowi said while giving instructions to Bara JP Volunteers, reported detikFinanceMonday (6/19/2023). However, according to Jokowi, all the threats were just bluffs and only trying to scare. He remains firm so that Indonesia can own and control Freeport. “People like that scare me, I can only imagine I’m horrified, I can’t imagine, it’s all settled on it, I’m just continuing for three years, the three ministers I choose for negotiations. Sir, That’s it, come on. It’s hard. Sir, go for it! In three months and four months, tell me, sir, it’s hard, go for it,” Jokowi said. “In six months to report, sir, there is pressure from this intelligence on me, come on! Finally understood,” he continued. According to him, in fact, Freeport has already promised to build a smelter and operate a mine downstream. It’s just that 30 years of that promise has never been fulfilled. The export of raw materials is carried out continuously. So now that Freeport is in Indonesian hands, the endorsement needs to be done immediately. “In the past, Freeport promised 30 years ago, what has happened so far? The smelter is not going anywhere. Because it is indeed cooler to export rough, even s “There may be gold there, not just copper. But as soon as the smelter is there, you can see how many tonnes of gold there, how many tonnes of copper,” Jokowi said. Additionally, Jokowi said the government could already feel the benefits of taking over Freeport. According to him, 70% of Freeport’s income now goes to the national treasury. “We did it really big, just like that if we dare to do it,” Jokowi said. Watch the video “Ganjar recalls the dangers of hoaxes as he witnesses the transport of KH Dalhar Watucongol“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(me/sip)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/bisnis/d-6782230/blak-blakan-jokowi-cerita-diancam-jatuh-saat-ri-mau-kuasai-saham-freeport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos