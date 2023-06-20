India and US share unprecedented trust, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the United States shared unprecedented trust and added that New Delhi had not faced much criticism over its stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his official state visit to the United States, Modi said the growth in trust is underlined by the growing defense cooperation between the two countries as an important pillar. of our partnership, which extends to trade, technology and energy. Ties between the two democratic nations have reached new heights in recent years, particularly following China’s growing assertiveness on the border near India and the South China Sea. However, Washington has expressed concern over India’s close ties with Russia, one of the main arms and oil exporters to New Delhi. Washington has long sought to replace Russia as India’s main defense supplier. On Russia-Ukraine Responding to reports that Washington has pressured India to give up Russian oil and equipment and take a more assertive stance in the war, Modi said, I don’t think that kind of perception is prevalent. in the USA. I think India’s position is well known and well understood around the world. The world is fully convinced that India’s top priority is peace. The Indian leader said he had spoken several times with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and added that India would do everything it could and support “all sincere efforts to end the conflict and ensure lasting peace and stability”. Defense on the agenda of the Biden-Modi talks Defense and trade would be the main talking points for Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Bidens in the upcoming bilateral meeting at the White House. Modi is expected to announce key defense pacts signed between India and the United States, including the joint manufacture of General Electric fighter jet engines, India’s purchase of 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones manufactured by General Atomics for a $3 billion valuation and smoother trade in defense and technology. Modi said that unlike his earlier view of non-alignment (the idea proposed by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru), India’s foreign policy is guided by promoting its interests by forging trials with an array of global powers. , including those in conflict with each other. He said that since he is the first prime minister to be born in free India, his thought process is influenced by the country’s attributes and traditions. India deserves a much higher, deeper and broader profile and role,” Modi told the WSJ. About China Relations between India and China have seen a sharp decline since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash near Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The two countries have held 18 rounds of military talks since 2020 aimed at preventing the dispute from escalating into a wider conflict. Speaking on the strained relations with China, Modi said, “For normal bilateral relations with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential. We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law, and peacefully settling disputes and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity. On UN reforms Modi stressed that the UN Security Council needed urgent reform and called for India’s growing role in the all-powerful institution, citing its troop contribution to peacekeeping operations in the world. There needs to be an assessment of the current composition of the board and the world should be asked if they want India to be there. (With agency contributions)

