The Death of Democracy in Pakistan





On May 9, 2023, as news of the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imrans Khan by paramilitary forces spread, protests erupted across the country. As tens of thousands of people poured into the streets, one protester in particular stood out. At a busy Lahore junction, a lone Pakistani woman walked through a group of heavily armed rangers and threw down her dupatta (scarf) in a daring challenge. As people watched in horror, the rangers viciously dragged her by the hair. Within seconds, she was gone.

These chilling moments illustrated the extraordinary courage ordinary citizens have shown time and time again to resist tyranny, as well as the brutal tactics used by the Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies to subjugate the Pakistani people.

At a time when tens of thousands of Pakistanis are agitating to end the decades-old military stranglehold on Pakistan’s political processes, media and civil society, the Biden administration must do more to support the fight for democratic change in Pakistan.

The current crisis has been brewing for more than a year since Imran Khan was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. For Khan and millions of his supporters, his ouster was orchestrated by Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agencies, in conjunction with a coalition of opposition parties.

Things came to a head last month when current political and military leaders arrested Khan on what many believe were trumped up corruption charges (he currently has a record 150 cases filed against him) Even after the Supreme Court freed Khan , deeming his arrest illegal , a large cross-section of civil society took to the streets (sometimes violently) and on social media to demand an end to de facto military rule in Pakistan.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of protesters have been targeted, hunted down and detained. Journalists have disappeared without a trace and court orders to recover them have gone unheeded. Women activists, in particular, have been subjected to harassment and abuse. Senior opposition figures have been arrested and their families threatened to the point of forcing them to renounce all association with their party.

In addition, the military and current political leaders have sought to bring civilians before military tribunals for their alleged attacks on military installations.

Although the current army aggression seems particularly severe, it is not the first time that the Pakistani military leadership has targeted its own citizens so far, it has simply been more effective in controlling the narrative surrounding its activities.

For decades, revisionist history textbooks ensured that generations of Pakistanis never heard of the ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Pakistani military against its own people in former East Pakistan. Media censorship and intimidation of journalists meant that the military manipulation of Pakistani politics was never openly discussed. Pressure on docile judges provided legal cover for multiple coups orchestrated by the Pakistani military. Due to collusion with corrupt politicians, the army was never questioned. for the torture and murder of hundreds of Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun nationalists. Through alliances with the US government, the military and intelligence establishment got away with the enforced disappearances of thousands of Pakistani citizens, who were captured following the US War on Terror and disappeared without charge. no trial.

This time, however, the people of Pakistan are demanding accountability. The popular outrage and mobilization against the military is unprecedented and historic.

Rather than seize this opportunity to publicly support pro-democracy activists in Pakistan and condemn ongoing human rights abuses, the Biden administration has instead chosen to remain silent. In mid-May, even after 67 congressional representatives sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken citing serious concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and principles in the country, the State Department’s response stayed lukewarm at best.

One reason could be the US government’s willingness to sacrifice democracy and human rights on the altar of strategic self-interest. In July 2022, a US drone strike in Afghanistan killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaidas. Since the killing, there had been speculation that the Pakistani military had once again allowed its airspace to be used for over-the-horizon attacks in Afghanistan. Two months later, the Biden administration notified Congress of a $450 million deal with the Pakistani military to maintain its F-16 fleet.

For too long, successive US administrations have strengthened their ties with the Pakistani military to pursue their Cold War and counter-terrorism agenda. This not only enriched and emboldened the Pakistani military, but undermined the rule of law and due process in the country. This relationship has also proven to be destabilizing for regional and internal security.

After the killing of Zawahiris, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated and Pakistan saw a marked increase in the number of Taliban attacks. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse, with declining foreign exchange reserves, soaring inflation and rising unemployment. The political unrest of recent weeks has further aggravated the situation.

It is not in the interests of the United States to see the world’s fifth most populous nuclear-armed country experience further instability. It’s time for American taxpayers, lawmakers, human rights activists and the media to question the Biden administrations’ deafening silence on the human rights record in Pakistan and its continued support for the military. Pakistani.

Congressional representatives should also keep in mind the Leahy Amendment, which prohibits Congress from authorizing funds to foreign military personnel who commit human rights abuses.

This is a pivotal moment, not only for the people of Pakistan, but also for the Biden administrations’ commitment to democratic rule. Unless he stands in solidarity with pro-democracy activists in Pakistan, his rhetoric on human rights and the rule of law will continue to ring hollow.

