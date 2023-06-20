British MPs endorse report against Boris Johnson over party





The UK House of Commons has approved a report that Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about parties flouting the lockdown in his office. File | Photo credit: AP

British MPs voted 354 to seven to approve a report by a House of Commons committee which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about parties breaking the lockdown law from Covid to Downing Street. The 59-year-old, whose exit from 10 Downing Street last year was hastened by the ‘partygate’ scandal, had repeatedly denied that lockdown rules had been broken in government quarters when had asked him in the Commons. NOTICE | Falling out of favor: on the political trajectory of Boris Johnson Mr Johnson has already resigned as West London MP after learning of the findings of the Privileges Committee report. He will now lose the privilege of special access to Parliament granted to former MPs. Many of his colleagues and opposition members gathered in the Commons on Monday to debate the report’s findings and a majority condemned the former prime minister’s actions. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with several other Tory MPs, chose not to attend the debate or comment on the report’s findings, which several opposition Labor MPs called out during the session that took place. lasted for hours. “It is a crying shame that the Prime Minister of this country cannot even express how he would vote if he stood today. In my opinion, it is a dereliction of duty,” said Jess Phillips of the Party labor. Read also | Boris Johnson’s career has gone through dizzying highs and tumultuous lows Mr Johnson’s staunch allies lined up to defend the former Conservative Party leader and attacked the cross-party privileges committee. “For some reason the privileges committee thinks it’s in communist China and we have to bow down,” said Tory MP and former Johnson cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. He insisted that it is “absolutely legitimate” to criticize the conduct and composition of the Privileges Committee, which drafted the report, because “our policy is contradictory”. “Outside of this chamber, freedom of speech is paramount, we are allowed to say what we want,” said Mr. Rees-Mogg, who was knighted in Mr. Johnson. However, several Tory members, including former prime minister Theresa May, were scathing in their criticism of Mr Johnson. They said MPs must be seen to be accountable, to show the public that there is “not one rule for them and another for us”. Earlier, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, speaking on behalf of the government, told the House that the government is respecting the committee’s important constitutional principles. “The Privileges Committee exists to defend our rights and privileges in this place,” Ms Mordaunt had said, confirming that she would vote in favor of her report. Mr Johnson had denounced the committee as a ‘kangaroo court’ waging a witch hunt against him when he resigned earlier this month. The report highlighted specific instances during 2020 and 2021, during successive UK COVID lockdowns, when the House of Commons may have been misled by Mr Johnson’s claims that “no rule or directive had been breached”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uk-mps-endorse-report-against-boris-johnson-over-partygate/article66988513.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos