As Prime Minister Modi kicks off a state visit to the United States, a glimpse of his previous trips





By India Today World Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India today for his five-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States, his first since taking office in 2014. “The US visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership. India-US relations are multi-faceted, with deep engagements across all sectors,” the prime minister said before departing for the historic state visit. While Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times during his tenure, none of the visits have been categorized as a state visit, which is the highest categorized visit according to diplomatic protocol. Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States several times, meeting with three presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As Prime Minister Modi embarked on his first official state visit to the United States, here is a look at his past visits to the United States. 2014 : After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a working visit at the invitation of President Barack Obama. Prime Minister Modi met Barack Obama for official talks and was also enthusiastically greeted by thousands of Indian Americans at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Photo: File 2015 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit. 2016: Prime Minister Modi visited the United States again in 2016 for another official working visit, which was the third bilateral meeting between Obama and Modi. He was invited by then-Vice President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Modi also addressed the US Congress for the first time that year, where he spoke on issues ranging from climate change to terrorism, from defense and security cooperation to trade relations. and economic. Photo: File READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi departs for historic state visit to US; defence, trade on the agenda 2017: In 2017, Prime Minister Modi paid a three-day visit to the United States where he met then-President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump also hosted Prime Minister Modi for a first “working dinner” at the White House. Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Photo: File 2019: PM Modi addressed the Indo-American community in Houston in September 2019 at an event titled “Howdy Modi!” during his visit to the United States. Photo: File The event took place in Houston, Texas on September 22 and approximately 50,000 people of Indian descent from across the United States attended. Besides Modi, Trump also addressed the event. READ ALSO | How Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit ushers in a new era in US-India partnership READ ALSO | When Narendra Modi met Donald Trump: An India First vs America First affair

