Commander of Army Station 162/WB welcomes Indonesian President Ir. H. Joko Widodo to KSB





Commander of Military Station (Danrem) 162/Wira Bhakti Brig. H. Joko Widodo and his entourage at PT. AMNT (Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara) Otak Kris Hamlet, Maluk Village, Maluk District, West Sumbawa Regency, Monday (20/6/2023). The arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir H. Joko Widodo and . First Lady Hj.Iriana Joko Widodo this time used 3 helicopters accompanied by Menkomarvest Mr. Luhut B Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary Mr. Pramono Anung, Minister of ESDM Mr. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of BUMN Mr. Erick Thohir, Minister of IKBKPM Mr. Bahlil Lahadalia, Plh.Kepsekpres Mr. Bey Triadi Machmudi, Sekmilpres Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Danpaspampres Major General Rafael Granada Baay, Pangdam IX/Udayana Major General TNI Sonny Aprianto, HE, MM, Governor of NTB Dr. H. Zulkieflimansyah, SE, M.Sc., West Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Inspector. Drs. Djoko Poerwanto. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo said that his arrival at this time was only to check whether the progress of the construction of the smelter was according to plan and should be completed by the middle of the year. next year, because so far, according to the investment and HR team, it has been completed above 51 percent. "We hope that with the completion of the smelter, it can be incorporated into products such as lithium batteries used for electric cars, which will make our country a developing country as a developed country," said the President Joko Widodo. Likewise, President Jokowi Widodo hopes that after the construction of the smelter is completed, it can open up as many jobs as possible for the community. The same opportunity Danrem 162/WB was very grateful because the implementation of securing the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia was carried out safely and smoothly, after escorting the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo and First Lady Hj. Iriana Joko Widodo and her entourage took off by helicopter to Lombok International Airport (BIL). "We are very grateful as the implementation of securing the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia has been carried out safely and smoothly," he concluded. Brig. AMNT can work safely and smoothly. (Penrem 162/WB)

