Even Boris Johnson seems to have given up the Partygate fight, he knows his power is waning | Katy Balls
IIn the run-up to the Privileges Committees inquiry into whether Boris Johnson intentionally misled Parliament over Covid breaches, the former Prime Minister and his supporters refused to go down without a fight. The Johnson team has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the committee, comparing it to a people’s court. When Johnson received a draft of the report saying he had indeed misled parliament, the former prime minister was so angry he resigned, slamming his findings before they were published and calling them a witch hunt. His main ally, Nadine Dorries, warned that any Tory MP who votes for this report is fundamentally not a Tory and will be held accountable by members and the public, adding that deselection could follow. It is serious.
Yet very few Tory MPs seem to have taken Dorries seriously. When the report and its recommendation to bar Johnson from passing the Commons to former MPs was voted on Monday night, 118 Tory MPs voted in favor. Only six MPs opposed it, with Dorries, who has yet to formally resign despite announcing her intention to do so, notably absent. Nadines missing, joked a minister.
Even Johnson appears to have had cold feet, signaling to his allies that they should not oppose the report as it wants to move on. Although this has been read in some quarters as a small peace offer from Johnson to Sunak, it is also true that the former Prime Minister will have been keen to avoid a repeat of the Windsor frame embarrassment in March, when he signaled his intention to vote against Sunaks’ Brexit deal only for only 21 Tory MPs to follow suit. It was then that he revealed how little support he had, said a government aide.
The majority of Tory MPs, including the Prime Minister, chose to abstain in last night’s vote. It landed badly with some of the MPs who stayed late in the chamber to vote in favor of the report. He should have been there, says a member of the class of 2019. It would show that Boris has no power. While No 10 insists Sunak had clashes in his diary, his absence was partly due to ministers wanting to empty the vote of the drama. It also shows he’s not looking to escalate the fight between himself and Johnson after last week’s war of words on the peerage line. That’s partly because Sunak doesn’t want to further antagonize Commons MPs who remain loyal to Johnson. As one of them said: I am a team player and I stay away from the vote. Arguing with the Prime Minister is not going to help me keep my seat.
Several MPs opted for drinks at the Tory Home’s summer reception rather than participate in the debate. The story is that we were here and no one is talking about Boris. It is a non-event, insisted a Conservative MP. Others argue that Johnson has lost public relevance. I received practically no mail on the privileges commission or on the departure of Boris, explains a minister. A Red Wall MP says he received about six letters on the issue, but it was split into pro and anti. That means there’s hope that Johnson’s exit won’t be the lightning rod for more conservative psychodrama, and instead could mark the start of a quieter chapter.
The problem for Sunak is that there is little optimism in the party for the next few months. Instead, a feeling of fatigue set in. It all looks pretty bleak, says a government aide. The leak of a damaging Partygate video and police considering a new investigation means that even with Johnson out of the chamber, the scandal could drag on forever. The mortgage ticking time bomb is raising fears that 2024, when the next general election is due to take place, could be another year of economic hardship rather than a conservative recovery. Sunaks Johnson’s problem may be shrinking, but elsewhere others are piling up.
