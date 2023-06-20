Visit of PM Modis to the United States | All issues important to India and the United States that may feature in the bilateral dialogue with President Biden: Minister of Foreign Affairs





Every global and regional issue that concerns India and the US should feature in the bilateral dialogue Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold with US President Joe Biden during his upcoming official state visit to the US, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. June 19. Besides official engagements, Mr. Modis’ visit will include meetings with the Indian diaspora and CEOs from the corporate world. All important regional and global issues in the context of India-US relations will be discussed [by PM Modi and President Biden] depending on the availability of time, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said during a special briefing on the visit, explaining that larger issues that are of strategic importance to both sides will be addressed during the Modi meeting. -Biden. The discussion between the two leaders will also include India’s presidency of the G20, which will meet here in India at leaders’ level in September. Mr. Modis’ visit comes at a crucial time for South Asia, which is experiencing political instability and conflicts in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Read also | PM Modis’ state visit to US will have significant results, says Jaishankar That aside, the United States has taken several steps in recent months, including imposing a visa ban on disruptors of democracy in Bangladesh during an election period. Due to these factors unfolding in India’s neighborhood, it is expected that the Modi-Biden talks may also take into account important developments at the regional level. The focus is on what India is trying to do as part of its G20 presidency, particularly in relation to Southern priorities, interests and concerns. Most of the countries of the South are still not represented in the G20. The idea is to put that on the table in terms of inclusion in the G20. These will feature in the discussion that the Honorable Prime Minister and the President will hold, Mr. Kwatra said, indicating that Africa will feature in the bilateral discussion between the two parties, especially within the framework of the G20. Mr Modi will receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on the morning of June 22, which a large number of guests are expected to attend. The official bilateral discussion that will follow, Kwatra said, will likely include a strong technology component covering telecommunications, space, manufacturing and possibly semiconductors. The Prime Minister’s first event upon his arrival in the United States will take place at the United Nations, where he will lead a large number of yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day. Diplomats from many UN member countries are expected to attend. The annual UN event began after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in 2014 to adopt International Yoga Day. Mr. Kwatra said that India and the United States were focusing on the relatively new component of the relationship of defense industrial companies. We are working on how Indian and American defense industrial companies can form an ecosystem of supply lines, Mr. Kwatra said. The foreign minister said the interactions between business leaders and the Indian diaspora of Mr. Modis will take place in two phases, with an event taking place at the KennedyCenter, which will include captains of industry and young talents from the Native American community. Another diaspora event is planned by the Indian community at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on the evening of June 23. This will be the last event Mr. Modi will attend before flying to Egypt, where he will pay a state visit. June 24 and 25.

