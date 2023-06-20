Elections in Pakistan unlikely to be free and fair, experts say





Jun 20, 2023

London [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Amid Pakistan’s deteriorating political and economic situation, experts spoke about the various factors and forces at play and expressed serious doubts about whether the country will see a general election. free and fair. In a webinar hosted by The Democracy Forum (TDF) titled “Repercussions of Pakistan’s Descent into Lawlessness”, commentators discussed current events in Pakistan that will affect the entire South Asian region, affecting the poor in particular and driving the nation to the point of political and economic implosion. In his opening address, TDF Chairman Lord Bruce said of Pakistan’s scheduled October election for its National Assembly that amid a deteriorating political and economic scenario, many commentators believe it is highly unlikely to be free and fair, further mitigating the already fragile nature of democracy. With the ruling PDM coalition government forced into nasty tax reforms following the relaunch of a stalled IMF program, the resulting cost of living crisis gave the opposition party PTI, led by Imran Khan, a chance to revive its fortunes through the upcoming elections,” Bruce.Khan said on May 9. Bruce.Khan’s detention on corruption charges by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) paramilitary troops resulted in violent civil unrest in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then in Lahore and Rawalpindi. While Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned the arrest and ordered Khan’s release, with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial saying the NAB had acted illegally, the government was quick to condemn the decision and let it be known that Khan would be arrested again. February 25 brought the arrest of thousands of PTI party members, while political allies of Khan were pressured to leave politics. At the very heart of this political crisis, Lord Bruce said, is the deep personal enmity between General Asim Munir, Chief of the Army General Staff (COAS) and Imran Khan. “Their feud dates back to June 2019 when Munir was sacked by Khan as managing director of Inter-Services Intelligence, but who (wins) the power battle between the military and Khan,” with one side having “ the ability to bring out the public; the other… the ability to bring out the weapons. the main institutions of the state – the judiciary, parliament and the military – are at war with each other; secondly , the security of its international border with Afghanistan is threatened by rampant terrorism; thirdly, the economy is in dire straits, with inflation currently at 37%, and expected to rise further, while public debt and liabilities the country’s external debt now exceeds $126 billion – 20% of which is owed to Chinese lenders, creating considerable pressure on debt repayment and servicing.Writer, physicist and activist Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy noted that Imran Khan , who rose to power on the shoulders of the military, was a political novice who the military believed shared their values ​​- a Taliban supporter, anti-India, involved in the Punjabi establishment, hence the candidate ideal for the position of Prime Minister. “His tenure in power was a difficult time, due to mismanagement and his ties to groups such as the militant TLP, which demanded that Pakistan sever ties with France over blasphemy issues. Khan accepted and welcomed the TLP leaders into his office. And when Kabul fell to the Taliban, Imran Khan praised it,” Hoodbhoy said. Ruling Taliban, etc. – he attacked it because that he withdrew his support Dr. Hoodbhoy felt that the title of the seminar was less apt now that things in Pakistan were beginning to stabilize at “a normal state of crisis”. is running out of steam and that it will only be a few months before Pakistan reaches a point of inflection Dr. Harlan Ullman, senior adviser to the Atlantic Council and former adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke of landmark events that had tested US relations with Pakistan, leading Washington to view Islamabad as more enemy than friend, including assassinations and various terrorist incidents.

Ullman argued that the United States does not see engagement with Pakistan as helpful following the evacuation of Kabul from the ongoing feudal system in which political and economic power is concentrated in the hands of a few families. , political unrest and the debacle of Imran Khan. Today, the United States is much more interested in India as part of the Quad, and while China still has interests in Pakistan, it has other interests as well,” Ullman said. One area where Ullman was less concerned than others was the security of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, as the country has a three-key system that would make it very difficult for them to fall into the hands of terrorists. Ultimately, however, Pakistan could be a hot spot that could overtake Taiwan or Ukraine. There is no desire on the part of the military to have an external crisis, given the state of Pakistan’s economy, Ullman said, concluding that Pakistan as a political regime was on the point of no return. Kalia, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Global Prosperity, University College, London, who joined the debate from Karachi, where, she said, life was relatively normal thanks to a vibrant civil society capable of being democratic . not showing support for Imran Khan because he did not invest in grassroots democratic groups and his politics were mostly theatrical. Yet the state has not really been able to connect with the people; and when they are not heard, they can turn to populist forces such as Khan,” said Dr Sumrin Kalia. For Bangladeshi journalist and author Syed Badrul Ahsan, Pakistan has had an unfortunate run when it comes to elections. After his first election at the provincial level in March 1954, it took nine years for a constitution to be drafted, although it did not survive more than two years before martial law set in. While the notion of ‘grassroots democracy’ was introduced by former President General Ayub Khan, it was actually a blow to democracy as it did not include all the people. the return of the country to democracy is not exact. Pakistan’s military rulers have long lobbied civilian leaders, and even if elections will be held, how far will the Election Commission prevail? You can be sure, Ahsan concluded, that the military will not loosen its grip on politics. “In Pakistan, governments are in power but not in power – behind them there will always be the army.” But he, too, sounded a note of cautious optimism: he did not believe that Pakistan was descending into anarchy, because some sort of hope may arise from Imran Khan’s supporters. For the first time, the civilian population erupted in anger, and the army will have to bear this in mind,” Ahsan said. visiting professor at King’s College London. “So the big difference in Pakistan today is that the army is acting against an opposition party, not against the government, which is still in place,” Wilsey said, adding that the army likes to be popular and sees himself as the guarantor of Pakistan’s national identity, but he has become unpopular, acting against the mob, which can lead to an antagonistic relationship with the people, as happened in Myanmar and in Syria. – vis-à-vis the army – whereas in the past the sons of the elites joined the army and progressed to the top, now these sons go abroad. The officer corps is now from the lower middle class and may not have the ability to make certain decisions, which is concerning. Wilsey also referred to leadership styles in South Asia, with “smart” leaders like Modi who know how to act, and leaders like Khan who are more populist than smart. State mechanisms, both in Asia and elsewhere, fail, he concluded, to control populist leaders. which he found deeply disturbing. Pakistan, he concluded, is in a position where democratic norms are being lost, and with their absence, winds are blowing that could impact everyone. (ANI)

