Politics
Explained: Modi in the US: How the Indian PM’s past trips have gone down
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States for a visit announced as a turning point in bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi.
As India’s Prime Minister kicks off a visit that is expected to provide India with access to critical American technologies typically shared only with allied nations, a development that will bolster the growing relationship between the two countries, let’s take a look at the visits Modi’s precedents in the United States.
Narendra Modi in the United States: the current visit
To date, Narendra Modi has visited the United States six times in his capacity as Indian Prime Minister.
However, the June 21-24 visit is of particular significance due to its classification as a “state visit,” which according to diplomatic protocol is the highest-classified visit.
In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States, for what was described as a working visit. During the visit, delivered his maiden speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.
According to the UN website, in his speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the global rise of democracy, expressed India’s readiness to engage in bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, stressed the need of a global partnership to fight terrorism and pursue inclusive development, and promoted the practice of yoga for a sustainable world.
He also met with then-US President Barack Obama and sought investments from prominent CEOs.
In 2015, Narendra Modi started his visit to the United States of America on September 24. It was part of a transatlantic trip that included a visit to Ireland.
During the first leg of the visit, in New York, he participated in a roundtable with the main American CEOs of the financial sector. According to narendramodi.in, he also had “in-depth discussions” with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Guyanese resident David Arthur Granger.
Modi also met with heads of various business ventures.
The following year, Modi was in the United States for the Nuclear Security Summit. During the official working visit, during which he met Barack Obama at the White House.
According to the Obama White House Archives website, during their third bilateral meeting, the two leaders reviewed and reaffirmed their deep strategic partnership.
On the sidelines of the nuclear summit, he also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.
Prime Minister Modi held a progress review meeting with President Barack Obama focusing on defence, security and energy. They discussed the progress of these key areas of cooperation between India and the United States.
In addition, Prime Minister Modi addressed a joint session of the United States Congress, where according to the House of Representatives website, he promoted a strong relationship between the United States and India focused on cooperation, connectivity, respect for the global commons, inclusiveness and respect for international rules and standards.
“Our relationship is set for a memorable future,” he said.
During the second leg of his three-country tour, Narendra Modi traveled to America, where he had his first bilateral meeting with then-President Donald Trump. The two met at the White House for a “working dinner”. His visit led the United States to declare Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a “global terrorist”.
Modi’s visit to the United States in 2019 marked a notable moment in bilateral relations between the two countries. He was there to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.
During the visit, he participated in a major event called “Howdy, Modi” in Houston, Texas. The event attracted attention in both India and the United States.
The event took place on September 22 at NRG Stadium and drew a crowd of over 50,000, making it one of the largest gatherings for a foreign leader visiting the United States, excluding from the pope. The summit, supported by numerous volunteers and partner organizations, aimed to strengthen relations between India and the United States.
On September 23, 2021, Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the United States. The visit was significant, as it was his first visit since the COVID-19 outbreak and also his first trip to the United States after President Joe Biden took office.
In Washington, he met with Biden and also held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
He also held bilateral meetings with several tech CEOs, Australian Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Modi also attended the first QUAD leaders’ summit in person at the White House and addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
(With agency contributions)
You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/explained-obama-trump-biden-and-more-narendra-modi-in-us-over-the-years-606408
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Explained: Modi in the US: How the Indian PM’s past trips have gone down
- Will the Bank of England rate hike be enough to calm the UK market?
- Kate Middleton has a Hollywood moment in an ultra-glamorous blazer dress
- 2023 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team Announced
- Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Pharrell Williams kicks off a lavish event
- Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally
- Perfect for smart home enthusiasts
- Virginia earthquake records in West Virginia
- Download CITIES SKYLINES RUNE HOTELS AND RESORTS for free
- Japan has signed a key minerals deal with the United States, but is still losing the global race for electric vehicles
- Adipurush’s dialogues are just as colorful as the village of Ramleelas. Making the Ramayana Accessible
- Michelin to Acquire Flex Composites Group in $764 Million Deal