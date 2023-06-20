Explained: Modi in the US: How the Indian PM’s past trips have gone down

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States for a visit announced as a turning point in bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi.

As India’s Prime Minister kicks off a visit that is expected to provide India with access to critical American technologies typically shared only with allied nations, a development that will bolster the growing relationship between the two countries, let’s take a look at the visits Modi’s precedents in the United States. Narendra Modi in the United States: the current visit To date, Narendra Modi has visited the United States six times in his capacity as Indian Prime Minister.

However, the June 21-24 visit is of particular significance due to its classification as a “state visit,” which according to diplomatic protocol is the highest-classified visit.

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States, for what was described as a working visit. During the visit, delivered his maiden speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

According to the UN website, in his speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the global rise of democracy, expressed India’s readiness to engage in bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, stressed the need of a global partnership to fight terrorism and pursue inclusive development, and promoted the practice of yoga for a sustainable world.

He also met with then-US President Barack Obama and sought investments from prominent CEOs.

In 2015, Narendra Modi started his visit to the United States of America on September 24. It was part of a transatlantic trip that included a visit to Ireland.

During the first leg of the visit, in New York, he participated in a roundtable with the main American CEOs of the financial sector. According to narendramodi.in, he also had “in-depth discussions” with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Guyanese resident David Arthur Granger.

Modi also met with heads of various business ventures.

The following year, Modi was in the United States for the Nuclear Security Summit. During the official working visit, during which he met Barack Obama at the White House.

According to the Obama White House Archives website, during their third bilateral meeting, the two leaders reviewed and reaffirmed their deep strategic partnership.

On the sidelines of the nuclear summit, he also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Prime Minister Modi held a progress review meeting with President Barack Obama focusing on defence, security and energy. They discussed the progress of these key areas of cooperation between India and the United States.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi addressed a joint session of the United States Congress, where according to the House of Representatives website, he promoted a strong relationship between the United States and India focused on cooperation, connectivity, respect for the global commons, inclusiveness and respect for international rules and standards.

“Our relationship is set for a memorable future,” he said.

During the second leg of his three-country tour, Narendra Modi traveled to America, where he had his first bilateral meeting with then-President Donald Trump. The two met at the White House for a “working dinner”. His visit led the United States to declare Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a “global terrorist”.

Modi’s visit to the United States in 2019 marked a notable moment in bilateral relations between the two countries. He was there to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

During the visit, he participated in a major event called “Howdy, Modi” in Houston, Texas. The event attracted attention in both India and the United States.

The event took place on September 22 at NRG Stadium and drew a crowd of over 50,000, making it one of the largest gatherings for a foreign leader visiting the United States, excluding from the pope. The summit, supported by numerous volunteers and partner organizations, aimed to strengthen relations between India and the United States.

On September 23, 2021, Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the United States. The visit was significant, as it was his first visit since the COVID-19 outbreak and also his first trip to the United States after President Joe Biden took office.

In Washington, he met with Biden and also held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also held bilateral meetings with several tech CEOs, Australian Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Modi also attended the first QUAD leaders’ summit in person at the White House and addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(With agency contributions)