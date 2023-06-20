Politics
Five things we learned from the China-US talks after President Xi called a surprise meeting with Antony Blinken
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was pleased with the progress made in talks with the United States this week.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing on Monday, but his meeting with Xi was not originally scheduled until it was announced an hour before it was due. place.
State media described the exchanges as “frank, thorough and constructive”.
But there were also signs that China was less enthusiastic in its welcome to Mr Blinken, down to the absence of a red carpet for the first visit by a US secretary of state in nearly five years.
These are the main lessons of the long-awaited catch-up of the two world superpowers.
It was a meeting that mattered
Tensions between China and the United States have skyrocketed in recent years, with President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump calling Beijing the most serious threat to the long-term global primacy of the United States.
Mr Blinken’s trip marked the first visit to China by a Cabinet official since Mr Biden took office after winning the 2020 election.
It was supposed to take place in February, but was postponed after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace.
The fact that the talks have finally continued is seen as an important step in the right direction.
“I think the meeting was indicative of a trajectory that now appears to be heading in the right direction but I wouldn’t necessarily call it historic,” said Nancy Schneider of the Australian Institute of International Affairs.
“While we have a pretty clear idea of the topics of discussion, it’s actually in everyone’s interest not to make the granular content of all those discussions public.
“That’s because it allows both sides to have a dialogue where they don’t necessarily need to publicly prove they’re taking a particular position.”
“Productive exchange” after rising tensions
Both Mr. Blinken and Mr. Xi stressed the importance of having a more stable relationship, as any conflict between the world’s two largest economies would create global disruption.
China has refused to accept Washington’s bid to resume military-to-military communication channels, citing US sanctions as an obstacle.
Both sides appeared entrenched in their positions on everything from Taiwan to trade, including U.S. actions against China’s chip industry, human rights and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“The possibility of an accidental incident leading to conflict remains extremely high, but I don’t think the South China Sea is as flammable as it used to be,” said Hunter Marston, associate research fellow at La Trobe Asia.
“In recent years, I think the kind of pivot of bipolar friction has shifted to the Taiwan Strait. At the moment and despite this meeting, I think the potential for conflict remains latent.”
Xi said he viewed Taiwan as a breakaway province and wanted to bring it under Beijing’s control.
Mr. Blinken stressed on Monday that the United States does not support Taiwan independence, even though Mr. Bidens had said last year that the United States would defend Taiwan if attacked by Beijing.
Xi wanted to show he had the upper hand
Mr. Xi sat at the head of the table, with Mr. Blinken to his right in a deferential position during their 35-minute meeting.
There was also a distinct lack of a red carpet to welcome the first US secretary of state to Chinese soil since Trump-appointed Mike Pompeo visited Beijing in October 2018.
In a country where optics mean everything, MrXi was sending “a clear message” to his people, according to Ms Schneider.
“I think it was obviously a carefully orchestrated affair,” she said.
“If you look at this table, Mr. Xi was all alone at the head of the table, and the Blinken team was on the side. It’s a very clear message that he wanted to show his people that he had the upper hand. in this relationship.
“I think the United States and China are very interested in showing their respective national populations that they are not too compliant or even mildly accommodating towards the other side.”
State media had slammed a video showing Mr Blinken arriving in the Chinese capital under dark filtered skies, with the international press accused of ‘maliciously fabricating the weather in Beijing as cloudy and hazy’ .
Pathways to a possible Xi-Biden summit
US officials had played down the prospect of a major breakthrough, but hoped Mr Blinken’s visit would pave the way for more bilateral meetings, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
It had been hoped it would even pave the way for a Xi-Biden summit later in the year, after the two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November.
They pledged to communicate more frequently last year, before relations soured again.
“This potentially lays the groundwork for a potential meeting between Xi Jinping and President Biden later this year,” Marston said.
“But nothing of substance has been accomplished other than establishing a face-to-face dialogue. The underlying mistrust is still pervasive in the relationship.”
Mr. Xisent issued a more optimistic message at the end of the Beijing meeting with Mr. Blinken, giving a glimmer of hope that he could meet Mr. Biden before too long.
“Both sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. That’s very good,” Xi told Blinken at a long table adorned with pink flowers.
Blinken’s tone in alignment with Australia
Given its own frosty relationship with Beijing in recent years, which has only thawed slightly since the Albanian government came to power last year, Australia has been watching developments closely.
The multi-billion dollar AUKUS deal between Australia and the United States and the United Kingdom for nuclear submarines is further evidence that Canberra is strengthening its relationship with Washington, much to Beijing’s chagrin.
Ms Schneider said Mr Blinken’s message was in line with that of Foreign Secretary Penny Wong.
“Blinken’s message was very much in line with what Penny Wong was talking about in terms of countries in the region finding a strategic balance rather than having to choose between the United States and China,” she said. .
“Both countries have a very strong presence in the region and that presence is felt locally, as opposed to a predominantly strategic presence.”
Mr Marston said the Albanian government had set a “more positive tone” in its relations with China, after Beijing had “alienated Australia in its economic coercion” after trade embargoes.
“I think both sides probably want to restore some stability and bilateral relations,” he said.
“But if you look at the big picture, Australia has clearly strengthened its alliance with the United States and has moved in that direction in recent years.
