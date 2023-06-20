Retired generals’ meeting with Pakistani army chief: impact on Imran Khan’s pressure





NEW DELHI: Retired generals close to Imran Khan have met with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, pleading for leniency for the ex-prime minister over the May 9 uprising that targeted military icons establishment.

India Narrative has learned that 13 retired generals, including Lt. Gen. (Retired) Khalid Maqbool, met Asim Munir last week at Rawalpindi headquarters.

Authoritative sources pointed out that the visitors tried to influence General Munir to abandon his tough stance and adopt a softer approach towards the ex-Prime Minister, who is suspected of orchestrating the attacks of 9 May, which included targeting Jinnah House, the Lahore Residence of Corps Commanders. Also, the vandals attacked GHQ, as well as a martyrs’ cemetery, angering military leaders, who are now firing on Khan.

After June 4, when the military issued a statement following the training commanders conference that the planners and masterminds of the attacks would be tried in military courts, the National Assembly of Pakistan also passed a resolution relaying the essence of the military declaration.

The National Assembly session took place shortly after General Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution echoing the military’s position stated unambiguously that those leading the attacks on military and state installations should be brought to justice without delay under the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Targeting Khan, the resolution says a political party and its president broke the law and the Constitution on May 9 and orchestrated attacks on military installations.

Unsurprisingly, when meeting with the retired generals, General Munir apparently refused to back down. In fact, sources say he warned veterans to stop playing politics. Should retired generals wish to go the political route, they should stop behaving like veterans and relinquish the privileges granted to them by the military by virtue of their status as retired officers.

General Munir reported that the incidents of May 9 were unforgivable. Therefore, Imran Khan and all other masterminds will face military tribunals.

It appears the veterans’ visit was part of the former prime minister’s effort to use all channels to get out of his current predicament.

In a video address on Sunday, Khan made three key points. First, he urged his supporters to undertake peaceful protests, anticipating possible arrest. He said he had obtained bail in 19 cases, but a compromised judge could cancel his bail, when he comes out on Monday to seek redress in court in other cases.

Second, Khan reiterated that he was the victim of a false flag operation because his party cadres were not involved in the May 9 attacks. In doing so, the ex-prime minister implied that the real culprit of the attacks was the establishment, which conspired to use the incident to sideline him from political strife.

Third, Khan seeks direct dialogue with General Munir, who seems in no mood to comply.

In fact, the military seems relentless in dismantling the Khans’ support ecosystem, both at home and abroad.

In its bid to sever ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overseas network, the Pakistani military has hit out at influential YouTuber Adil Rajaa for sowing divisions and unrest within the armed forces .

The targeting of Raja, a retired major in the Pak army, is significant as he waged a vicious but hard-hitting campaign to create unrest within the ranks of the Pak army, particularly after the announcement of the general Asim Munir as the new leader. of Army Staff (COAS) last year.

Raja is not alone but runs a network of 10-12 YouTubers. Its Infowars network includes Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan, veteran journalist Shaheen Sehbai, Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada.

Incidentally, Washington-based scribe Shaheen Sehbai along with Mehdi, Khan and Raja were arrested in Pakistan for inciting violence during May 9 protests.

(This article first appeared on indianarrative.com)

