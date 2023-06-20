Politics
India and US share democratic values on democracy and diversity: Prime Minister Modi ahead of state visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks for the visit to the United States. He will participate in programs in New York and Washington DC. | Photo credit: [email protected]
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Washington this week will reinforce shared democratic values between India and the United States, he said as he left for New York and Washington, and said there are there is unprecedented trust between the two countries today.
Mr Modi, who is on his sixth visit to the US as prime minister, will be hosted by US President Joe Biden for his first official state visit and said he would meet with US leaders, members of Congress , US CEOs and members of the Indo-American community during the visit, which will focus on improving trade and energy, science and technology collaborations, education and health, and is expected to lead to a number of defense ties agreements, including agreements on jet engines and drones.
I am confident that my visit to the United States will strengthen our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together, we are stronger to tackle common global challenges, Modi said in his departure statement on Tuesday.
Mr Modi will begin his New York visit with meetings with around 24 CEOs and thought leaders, including Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson and singer Falguni Shah, among others. .
On Wednesday, he will participate in a yoga event at the site where India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga was accepted, Mr Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay flowers on a bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed at the United Nations last year. Officials said discussions were underway on the site of an upcoming memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers, but it was unclear whether that was on Ms. Modis at the UN Last week, India proposed the resolution to build the memorial wall, which was co-sponsored by 190 countries, including China and Pakistan, and adopted by the UN General Assembly.
Mr. Modis’ visit is also expected to face some protests from human rights activists and part of the Indian-American diaspora during his visit to New York and Washington. On Tuesday, international groups Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International are screening the BBC documentary banned in India titled India: The Modi Question on the PMs record during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
In an interview with American Society the wall street journalReleased on Tuesday, Mr Modi defended his government against accusations of religious polarization and human rights abuses.
For thousands of years, India has been the country where people of all faiths and creeds have found the freedom to peacefully coexist and prosper, Modi said in a statement. the wall street journal said while reporting on the interview. You will find people of all faiths in the world living in harmony in India, he added in the interview where he hailed India-US relations as being built on unprecedented trust and described cooperation in of defense as an important pillar of the relationship.
Read also | All issues important to India and the United States that may feature in the bilateral dialogue with President Biden: Minister of Foreign Affairs
Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the United States, which marks a milestone in relations, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, was also marked by a number of reports on India in the international media. The latest issue of Economistwhich includes an interview with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, is titled Americas New Best Friend, features a cover photo featuring Joseph Biden as the owner of the American Tiger Zoo Joe Exotic with a tiger next to him, pointing to India .
I think what you will see next week is a public and visible expression of the state of relations between India and the United States, which is very good, which is improving day by day, which is becoming more more consistent day by day, Dr. Jaishankar said in the interview, adding that the unmistakable message of Mr. Modis’ visit would be that the India-US relationship is on the right track and moving forward very, very rapidly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-leaves-for-his-first-state-visit-to-us/article66988442.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India and US share democratic values on democracy and diversity: Prime Minister Modi ahead of state visit
- Democratic, Republican team to limit Chinese purchase of US farmland
- Robert De Niro reveals which film project gave him stage fright | Entertainment
- Class of 2025 in-state DB target Tae Harris is committed to football in Georgia
- 28 Ways to Wear the Handkerchief Hem Dress This Summer
- Spinal Stroke: What You Need to Know
- Boris Johnson: How did Scottish Tory MPs vote on report to former PM?
- Disappointing opening of “The Flash”: Hollywood learns the wrong lessons
- Safran proves the hybrid propulsion of the helicopter
- Living with chronic cancer, learning to reframe gives me strength
- Jokowi’s praise for national team games despite losing 2-0 to Argentina
- When Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to stay away from Bollywood and continue modeling after being impressed by his old Pepsi ad