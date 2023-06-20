India and US share democratic values ​​on democracy and diversity: Prime Minister Modi ahead of state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks for the visit to the United States. He will participate in programs in New York and Washington DC. | Photo credit: [email protected]

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Washington this week will reinforce shared democratic values ​​between India and the United States, he said as he left for New York and Washington, and said there are there is unprecedented trust between the two countries today.

Mr Modi, who is on his sixth visit to the US as prime minister, will be hosted by US President Joe Biden for his first official state visit and said he would meet with US leaders, members of Congress , US CEOs and members of the Indo-American community during the visit, which will focus on improving trade and energy, science and technology collaborations, education and health, and is expected to lead to a number of defense ties agreements, including agreements on jet engines and drones.

I am confident that my visit to the United States will strengthen our ties based on shared values ​​of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together, we are stronger to tackle common global challenges, Modi said in his departure statement on Tuesday.

Mr Modi will begin his New York visit with meetings with around 24 CEOs and thought leaders, including Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson and singer Falguni Shah, among others. .

On Wednesday, he will participate in a yoga event at the site where India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga was accepted, Mr Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay flowers on a bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed at the United Nations last year. Officials said discussions were underway on the site of an upcoming memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers, but it was unclear whether that was on Ms. Modis at the UN Last week, India proposed the resolution to build the memorial wall, which was co-sponsored by 190 countries, including China and Pakistan, and adopted by the UN General Assembly.

Mr. Modis’ visit is also expected to face some protests from human rights activists and part of the Indian-American diaspora during his visit to New York and Washington. On Tuesday, international groups Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International are screening the BBC documentary banned in India titled India: The Modi Question on the PMs record during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In the United States, I will also have the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet opinion leaders from different backgrounds. We seek to deepen ties between India and the United States in key sectors such as trade, innovation, technology and other similar areas. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

In an interview with American Society the wall street journalReleased on Tuesday, Mr Modi defended his government against accusations of religious polarization and human rights abuses.

For thousands of years, India has been the country where people of all faiths and creeds have found the freedom to peacefully coexist and prosper, Modi said in a statement. the wall street journal said while reporting on the interview. You will find people of all faiths in the world living in harmony in India, he added in the interview where he hailed India-US relations as being built on unprecedented trust and described cooperation in of defense as an important pillar of the relationship.

Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the United States, which marks a milestone in relations, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, was also marked by a number of reports on India in the international media. The latest issue of Economistwhich includes an interview with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, is titled Americas New Best Friend, features a cover photo featuring Joseph Biden as the owner of the American Tiger Zoo Joe Exotic with a tiger next to him, pointing to India .

I think what you will see next week is a public and visible expression of the state of relations between India and the United States, which is very good, which is improving day by day, which is becoming more more consistent day by day, Dr. Jaishankar said in the interview, adding that the unmistakable message of Mr. Modis’ visit would be that the India-US relationship is on the right track and moving forward very, very rapidly.