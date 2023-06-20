When Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks with senior officials, people in China were skeptical.
Blinken’s meeting with Xi Jinping during his visit to China seems to mend relations
Instead, it appears that Blinkens’ visit acted as a remedy, at least in the short term, easing some of the tensions in the bilateral relationship.
It’s good for China’s international image, for its grand narrative, said Shanghai-based international relations specialist Shen Dingli.
The meeting gave Chinese leader Xi Jinping the opportunity to improve the country’s image abroad, not only in the United States, but also in Europe, Southeast Asia and elsewhere by making China a reasonable partner.
Blinken meets China’s Xi Jinping in effort to ease tensions
Xi is trying to speak to a global audience, said John Delury, professor of China studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. He speaks almost beyond the United States
Expectations on both sides could hardly have been lower at the start of the trip. The secretary had canceled a visit in February after a Chinese spy balloon flew through US airspace. Regular trade between Beijing and Washington, already at an all-time low, was almost entirely frozen.
Although Blinkens’ canceled trip included a foreseen meeting with Xi, this time she was left in question until the last minute.
Despite the doubt and a decidedly farther seating arrangement than that intended for previous Secretaries of State, or even the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates earlier this month, Beijing touted the meeting as a success. The world needs a generally stable US-China relationship, Xi told Blinken on Monday, according to state media.
Although Beijing’s tone warmed after blaming Blinken for unwanted interference, the two days of frank and in-depth discussions did not result in substantial agreement on issues critical to Washington or Beijing. Neither side has budged on military activities in the Taiwan Strait, US sanctions against Chinese officials, restrictions on technology sales or the ongoing trade war.
China Reluctantly Hosts Blinken: It’s All About the Economy
Analysts say instead the meeting was a chance for Xi to continue promoting his vision of China as a global power. As tensions with Washington have escalated, Xi has worked to cultivate an image of China as the helm of an alternative world order isolated from American influence. In recent months, Beijing has issued a proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine and orchestra a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of tension.
It’s part of Xi’s ambition to portray China as a global player and correct a negative image of China globally or at least not look like the problem in US-China relations, Delury said. . While in Washington, the Biden administration is more focused on getting that message home than thinking the world is watching.
While Blinken was in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang was in Berlin, where he encounter with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as part of a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties with Europe and discouraging the bloc from joining Washington in restricting technology exports to China.
Blinkens’ trip to Beijing was also an opportunity for the United States and China to pick up where they left off after Xi’s meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last November. It was in Bali that both sides agreed that it was in their interests to cooperate rather than let relations deteriorate.
In Bali, the two heads of state made their strategic intentions clear, said Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. In Bali, the focus was on mutual reinsurance.
Biden says there is no new Cold War after meeting China’s Xi
The Bali meeting was part of a series of diplomatic engagements by Xi that followed years of isolation during China’s harsh zero covid policy. Xi’s presence at the summit was a continued rollout of China’s renewed presence on the world stage, including injecting momentum into its relationship with the United States, analysts said.
The ball derailed all of that.
Blinkens’ trip to Beijing takes both sides to where they were ready to be four months ago, said Ford Hart, a former US diplomat in China who is now a senior adviser at Bower Group Asia. This is where they were supposed to be before the ball disrupted the whole thing.
In an interview before leaving Beijing on Monday, Blinken said NBC that the Biden administration considered the matter closed and the balloon chapter should be closed.
A more pragmatic Xi Jinping launches a global charm offensive for China
Despite the willingness to move on after the ball incident, the lack of substantive agreement on crucial issues will remain a sticking point. Those issues include direct military-to-military communications, which Blinken said on Monday the Chinese side rejected despite a string of recent dangerous near misses.
From China’s perspective, China-US military exchanges are not for functional, crisis management or problem-solving purposes, said Jingdong Yuan, an associate professor specializing in China defense policy at the University. from Sydney.
Accepting safeguards for behavior in waters in the region, as Washington has demanded, would be tantamount to accepting behavior that Beijing sees as undermining its interests. It would be difficult for China to give such an endorsement, Yuan said.
Vic Chiang and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei and Lillian Yang in Prague contributed to this report.
