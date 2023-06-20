Narendra Modi’s interview with the WSJ: “The world is convinced that India’s top priority is peace”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world understood India’s position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and knew that peace was his country’s top priority. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, was asked about the criticism India has received in the US for not taking a more stands firm against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Modi said, “I don’t think that kind of perception is prevalent in the United States.” “I think India’s position is well known and well understood around the world. The world is fully convinced that India’s top priority is peace,” he added. India has avoided condemning its old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine, and has instead increased its trade with the country to record levels. Some say we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace, Modi told the newspaper. All countries must respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. He clarified that “disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, not war”. Expressing his confidence in the India-US partnership, Modi said: There is unprecedented trust between the leaders of the two countries. He said the growing defense cooperation between the two countries is an important pillar” of their partnership which extends to trade, technology and energy. Modi also pointed out that not only “tolerates” but rather “celebrates” its diversity. For thousands of years, India has been the country where people of all faiths and beliefs have found the freedom to peacefully coexist and prosper, he said. You will find people of all faiths in the world living in harmony in India. In the interaction with the newspaper, Modi also called for changes in global institutions like the United Nations to equip them for an increasingly “multipolar world order” and make them representative of the world’s less wealthy countries. He expressed India’s desire to join the UN Security Council. There must be an assessment of the current composition (of the council) and the world should be asked if they want India to be there, he said. On Indo-Chinese relations, Modi said that they can only progress if there is peace on the border between the two countries. “For normal bilateral relations with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential,” Modi told the newspaper. “We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and resolving disputes and disputes peacefully. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity. Modi left on Tuesday for his first state visit to the United States, seen as a milestone in bilateral ties, focusing on deeper cooperation in defense and high-tech fields.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-interview-wsj-india-us-russia-ukraine-8674061/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos