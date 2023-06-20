Donald Trump gives new excuse for why he didn’t turn over top secret documents





Donald Trump has a bizarre theory as to why he hasn’t returned classified documents to the US government and it has everything to do with his golf attire.

Trump sat down with Fox News anchor Bret Baier for a high-profile interview Monday night … and the 45th Prez gave a bizarre response when questioning turned to why he was keeping documents sensitive belonging to the DC National Archives.

DT said he was “very busy” and needed time to sort through the boxes as his personal belongings were mixed up with the top secret documents, adding… “Those boxes were littered with all sorts of things: shirts golf, pants, shoes.”

Baier continued with… “Iran War Plans?” Trump replied, “Not that I know of.”

Baier was referring to an audio recording of Trump saying he wanted to share Iran’s war plans with others – something DT fervently denied, even though it’s part of his federal filing. Trump also dismissed the idea that he bragged about having classified documents to guests at his Bedminster, NJ estate … an allegation also included in the indictment.

Of course, Trump also suggested that federal authorities may have planted some of the classified documents during their raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

Trump told Baier … “All of a sudden we were raided, which worries me [is] they took everything. LAW? I don’t know what they took.”

He continued… “They might stuff it. I don’t know what they put in there. They’ve never treated a president like that.”

As we reported, Trump was arraigned last week in a Miami courthouse on a 37-count indictment charging him with, among other things, willful withholding of national defense information. , conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding a document or record.

Prosecutors say Trump took stacks of boxes containing classified documents to his Palm Beach resort, including on a ballroom stage and next to the bathroom toilet.

Authorities say the documents detail US and foreign military capabilities, US nuclear programs and other highly sensitive information about potential vulnerabilities that could lead our enemies to attack us.

