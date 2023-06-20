Boris Johnson Partygate Row is over, claims Rishi Sunak





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Rishi Sunak considers the scandal of Boris Johnson’s Partygate lies in parliament to be over after last night’s vote to punish the former prime minister, Downing Street has said. No 10 said the Prime Minister who failed to vote on Monday as MPs backed the findings of the scathing report into Mr Johnson’s conduct respected the House’s decision. Mr Sunak blamed a newspaper dispute for his absence and declined to comment on the vote to back the privileges committees’ decision to notionally suspend Mr Johnson for 90 days and strip him of his parliamentary pass. Asked if Mr Sunak believed Mr Johnson had misled the House, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He respects the decision the House has reached, it follows a job depth of the committee. Asked if Mr Sunak thought the saga was now over, the spokesperson replied: Yes. The government is desperate to draw a line under the row, which has seen Johnson loyalists warned that Tory MPs could be deselected by their local associations if they support the conclusion that he lied in parliament. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the caravan needed to move forward after the vote which saw MPs overwhelmingly approve the committees’ report, although he said he abstained because he was quite uncomfortable with the 90 day suspension. My hope is that Boris Johnson, the current cabinet…that we can all row together now and focus on what really matters to people, Mr Stride added. But a steeple continues on Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list after video emerged of a mid-lockdown party at Tory campaign headquarters attended by Tory politician Shaun Bailey. Boris Johnson’s decision to rule Shaun Bailey’s peerage is still under scrutiny ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:auto-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Boris Johnson’s decision to rule Shaun Bailey’s peerage is still under scrutiny (Getty) Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said the former London mayoral candidate should reconsider the peerage given to him by the former Prime Minister. The former minister told BBC Radio 4s Today that there are big questions surrounding him, adding: Absolutely, he needs to consider this, if I’m being frank. Mr Stride suggested there could be a way to remove Mr Bailey’s peerage if the Metropolitan Police came to a damning conclusion on the December 2020 event. There are then mechanisms involving the forfeiture committee that can result in changes to honors that have been granted in the past. But I don’t want to start prejudging that process, he told Today. Mr Sunak has been accused of cowardice by the Liberal Democrats for avoiding the vote, and accused by Labor of being too weak to stand up to his predecessor. Only seven MPs voted against the report, with even some of Mr Johnson’s staunchest allies abstaining. But the vote has heightened tensions with the Conservative party, which has seen the former prime minister openly criticize Mr Sunak. Much of the government’s payroll did not take part in the vote, but some ministers, including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, chose to back him.

