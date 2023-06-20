From the office of… Donald Trump’s impeachment – ​​The Ukiah Daily Journal





A few days have passed since the Justice Department informed former President Donald Trump that he had been charged. Some of the major issues at stake, both legal and political, are becoming clearer than they were in the frantic first hours after the news broke.

First, politics. Early indications are that predictions that Trump supporters would rally around him if indicted appear to be true. A poll by CBS News and YouGov found that 76% of likely Republican primary voters said the indictment was politically motivated. When asked if the indictment would change their view of Trump, 61% said it wouldn’t change their view at all, while 14% said it would change their view of Trump for the better. Just 7% said it would change their view of Trump for the worse, and 18% said it depended, meaning they weren’t really sure.

In a Reuters-Ipsos poll, 81% of Republicans said “politics drives the business”. “The indictment does not appear to have shaken Trump’s standing in the Republican nominating contest for the 2024 presidential election,” Reuters reported. So the answer, at least for now, to whether the indictment would hurt Trump among Republicans is no.

There are two other groups that factor in the political calculus — Republican presidential candidates and GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Journalists being what they are, nearly every prominent Republican within a mile of a microphone is asked to take a stand on Trump’s indictment.

Republican presidential candidates are in a tough spot. They know that most Republican voters think Trump has been unfairly targeted for years. And they know the numbers above, in which large majorities of Republicans said the latest charges against Trump were politically motivated. So on the one hand, they have an interest in telling voters what they want to hear, which is that Trump is politically targeted.

On the other hand, they are running against Trump, not with him. If the indictment ends up weakening Trump politically, his Republican opponents will benefit. So now we see some of these candidates trying to walk a fine line – denouncing what some call the government’s weaponization against Trump but at the same time acknowledging that the charges against him are serious.

Immediately after the indictment, Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main challenger, tweeted that “the militarization of federal law enforcement poses a deadly threat to a free society.” DeSantis suggested Trump was a victim of “uneven law enforcement.” But at the same time, DeSantis noted that he, DeSantis, had to strictly observe classification rules while in the US Navy. The implication was clear: the president would also have to abide by these rules.

Both Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott have said the case against Trump is serious, with Haley saying if the allegations are true, then Trump was “incredibly reckless with our national security.” Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, chose to demand more information. “The American people have a right to know why it was necessary, for the first time in history, to bring an indictment of this nature against a former President of the United States,” Pence said.

On Capitol Hill, some of Trump’s staunchest supporters remain firmly by his side. That’s no surprise, given that some of them come from districts in which Republicans are even more supportive of the former president than the poll suggests.

Then the legal side. The first thing to say is that many respected legal voices think the indictment is a very serious document. “I was shocked by the sensitivity of these documents and their number,” former attorney general William Barr told Fox News. “If even half of this is true, then he’s screwed.”

That doesn’t mean Trump has no defenses. For example, the information at the heart of the indictment appears to come from Trump’s lawyers, whom Special Counsel Jack Smith forced to testify despite solicitor-client privilege. Smith received court approval, but as Lawfare noted, a lawsuit will examine that approval and “raise questions about the limits of one of the most sacrosanct principles in our legal system, attorney-client privilege. the lawyer”.

Trump can also claim that as president he was authorized to decide which documents should be sent to the National Archives as “presidential records” and which documents he would keep. What if he kept records that were clearly presidential in nature? He could argue that he still had that authority, and his defense will surely explore the limits, if any, of that authority.

Then there is the question of the seriousness of the documents that Trump is accused of mishandling. The indictment says they are among the government’s most sensitive secrets. Here is how the indictment describes them:

“The classified documents that Trump stored in his boxes included information on the defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

What could be more serious than that? However, the description is still vague. It could, in fact, describe a lot of information available in the public domain. A Trump lawsuit, if there is one, could reveal how widely the specific information cited by Smith has been disseminated within the US government. Was it extremely tight? Or much more widely available? That could make a difference in the jury’s assessment of the seriousness of Trump’s actions.

Finally, Trump’s defenders — perhaps not Trump’s lawyers in court, but Trump’s defenders — will support the big picture that the Biden administration has taken a dangerous step by indicting a former president. “The Biden administration crossed a constitutional Rubicon this week,” writes John Yoo, a Berkeley law professor and former Bush administration Justice Department official. “For the first time in our history, an executive branch held by the ruling political party has indicted the main presidential candidate of the other main political party.”

More from Yoo: “Biden administration officials must explain why prosecuting Trump for misuse of classified documents justifies disregarding two centuries of constitutional practice.”

This is perhaps the most important question of the whole Trump indictment: should it be done at all? Were there other, less constitutionally consequential ways to handle Trump’s behavior? The Biden administration has given its answer. The final resolution of this issue will take a long time.

This content originally appeared on the Washington Examiner at washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/donald-trumps-arraignment.

Byron York is the Washington Examiner’s chief political correspondent. For a deeper dive into many of Byron’s topics, listen to his podcast, The Byron York Show, available on the Ricochet Audio Network at ricochet.com/series/byron-york-show and everywhere else podcasts are found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukiahdailyjournal.com/2023/06/20/from-the-desk-of-donald-trumps-arraignment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos