How does the United States manage its relations with China? Ask Secretary BlinkenExBulletin

Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images The Secretary of State has just completed his visit to China, having invested time and effort in a country of enormous importance to the United States. Towards the end of his trip, Antony Blinken met the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, with whom he spoke for more than half an hour. Shortly after, Blinken spoke to NPR. He called the talks in Beijing “frank, substantial and constructive”. Who is he? Blinken has been with Joe Biden since the president has been in the Senate. He has a long history in foreign affairs and has spent much of his time as secretary of state meeting with partners and allies, telling them the United States is back after the Donald Trump era.

He once joked that maybe he should find an apartment near NATO headquarters because he spends so much time there.

. Leah Millis/POOL/AFP via Getty Images What is the point of this trip to China? It is America’s most consequential relationship, both commercially and geopolitically. Blinken was due to leave earlier this year, but the February trip was scuttled as a Chinese spy balloon slowly crossed the United States. The United States ended up shooting it down and it took months to get this trip back on track.

Much of the Biden administration’s global approach focuses on American competition with China. Blinken has just become the most senior administration official to visit Beijing.

He has also been a key figure as the United States rebuilds alliances around the world to counter China and enforce international norms.

Blinken called the Beijing talks constructive, but he also said China has not agreed to resume military cooperation with the United States, although he has repeatedly raised this issue in meetings with officials. Chinese officials.

On Taiwan, the thorniest issue between the United States and China, Blinken stressed the importance of cooperatively handling Taiwan’s “challenge,” as the two have done “for nearly five decades,” by especially given Taiwan’s important role in world trade. Want to know more? Listen to NPR’s interview with Blinken by hitting the play button at the top of this article. What are people saying? This trip was followed closely not only by Chinese and American commentators, but also by those from Asian countries like Singapore. Here is what Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said during her meeting with Blinken on Friday: “There are many global and planetary issues related to climate, pandemics, and even cybersecurity that require the United States and China to work on the same page and be key pillars in a global system that will help build resilience to threats to the well-being, health and prosperity of people everywhere.” In China, anti-American sentiment is skyrocketing. Beijing accuses Washington of causing problems in bilateral relations. Professor Zhu Feng, a leading international relations scholar at Nanjing University in China, told NPR he was “pessimistic” about the relationship’s trajectory. He says that because the United States is “committed to treating China as its biggest competitor”, fundamental change is unlikely to be seen after such a visit. The Chinese state-backed newspaper, world timeshad this to say about Xi meeting Blinken: “[It] said the talks between Chinese and American senior diplomats from Sunday to Monday have reached a certain consensus, showing that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the stable development of China-US relations, stressing its sincerity and goodwill and opening up the way for the next phase of China-U.S. High-Level Interactions in the coming months.” So what now? Talks between the world’s two largest economies are expected to continue. Over the weekend, Blinken invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Washington to continue the conversation.

It remains to be seen whether the two countries will resume their military-military cooperation and this remains the concern of many Chinese observers.

The leaders of the United States and China are expected to meet in person in the coming months: G20 this fall in India and APEC in November in San Francisco.

But domestic politics in the U.S. still matters, especially as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears. called the administration’s interaction with Beijing a ‘zombie engagement’ (Although not everyone on this committee agrees with Gallagher. For example, Rep. Andy Kim.) Learn more:

