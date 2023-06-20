President of Turkey – Middle East Monitor





Turkey opposes hate speech, neo-Nazism, Islamophobic and xenophobic rhetoric targeting refugees that have permeated other societies after taking root in Western countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. Anadolu Agency reports. In a message marking June 20, World Refugee Day, Erdogan stressed that people around the world, including those in the region around Turkey, are being forced to migrate due to factors such as terrorism, conflict, civil war, famine and starvation, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate. “The number of forcibly displaced people has reached nearly 110 million today. Among them, 35.3 million refugees remain outside their country of origin, while 62.5 million have been displaced inside their own country.” “Our position on irregular migration and the issue of refugees, which pose a global challenge, is to protect human life and dignity in conjunction with the security of our country.” READ: Shipwreck in Greece: No body or burial as Pakistani village mourns lost sons He pointed out that Turkey, which has historically sheltered those fleeing persecution indiscriminately, has once again shown the same humanitarian stance in dealing with crises from Syria to Ukraine. “Turkiye has always fulfilled its duty of humanity, good neighborliness and support for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees to their country and implements the necessary projects to this end.” He added that Turkey rejects hate speech, neo-Nazi ideology, anti-Muslim and xenophobic rhetoric against refugees that has spread to other societies after taking root in Western countries. “The Mediterranean transformed into a migrant cemetery” “We view this approach that does not accept anyone outside of their own race, culture and creed as a threat to humanitarian values ​​and the common future of humanity.” Citing the tragic sinking of a migrant boat off southwestern Greece last week, Erdogan said: “The Mediterranean, which has been the cradle of civilizations throughout history, has turned into a huge refugee graveyard in recent years, largely due to the influence of the arrogant approach rooted in colonialism.” So far, 81 migrants have been confirmed drowned in the sinking, but the death toll is expected to rise as survivors said the ship was carrying more than 600 people, mostly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria. Erdogan added that the international community, especially countries that lecture others on human rights and democracy, should take responsibility. “The refugee issue can be solved by eliminating the root causes of migration and forced displacement,” he said. READ: UN agencies call for ‘urgent and decisive’ action after Mediterranean migrant boat disaster

