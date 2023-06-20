Trump’s comments on the classified documents case won’t help his defense





At some point last week, as Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges, he was likely told of his rights as a criminal defendant. The first is something the former president has probably seen or heard on television: he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can be used against him in court.

Typically, defense attorneys want their clients to take these rights seriously and keep quiet accordingly. The longer defendants remain silent, the less likely they are to say things that prosecutors will (a) hear and (b) use.

But to know anything about Trump is to know that he was never one to stay silent.

Indeed, one of the many reasons the former president has trouble hiring defense attorneys is that Trump has a long history of incriminating himself while trying to explain his many legal dilemmas. As The Atlantics Adam Serwer wrote in 2018, Donald Trump can’t stop telling stories.

Five years later, the former president sat down with Fox News Bret Baier, for an interview that aired late yesterday afternoon, and the two spoke in detail about the classified documents scandal that led to the federal indictments of the republicans. I have a hunch that Trump’s defense attorneys weren’t happy.

The host noted, for example, that National Archives officials wanted Trump to return the documents he had taken, and when he refused, they went to the Justice Department to issue a subpoena.

The former president quickly intervened, which they have never done before. That’s true, but it’s not an argument that helps him: Officials have never had to subpoena a former president before because we’ve never had a former president take documents before. classified and refused to return them.

When Baier followed up with the obvious question why not just return the documents? Trump first responded:

Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and take out all my personal belongings. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet, and I was very busy, as you kind of saw. I’ve been very, very busy.

The Fox anchor was quick to remind his guest that prosecutors say he had aides move boxes as part of his cover-up attempt and encouraged his attorneys to mislead federal law enforcement. Curiously, Trump didn’t exactly deny the allegations:

Before sending boxes, I have to take out all my things. These boxes were littered with all kinds of things: golf shirts, clothes, pants, shoes, there was a lot of stuff.

So, let’s take stock. Trump is accused of taking classified documents, refusing to return them and obstructing the recovery process. His latest defense, articulated in front of a national television audience yesterday, essentially boils down to two points:

He was busy. He was worried about losing a golf outfit.

The first point is wrong. The former president had a year and a half to go through the boxes he took, which was more than enough. The second point is hilarious, but hardly a legal defense: Trump could have complied with the law, but he apparently chose not to because he had clothes interspersed with classified documents he allegedly stole.

A wealthy man like Trump, eager to avoid a felony conviction, probably could have bought new clothes if he accidentally gave them to the Justice Department. But apparently golf shirts, clothes, pants, [and] the shoes he kept with the classified documents were important to him.

Trump and his allies offered nonsensical arguments in the wake of his indictment. The fights last night were even worse.

It was hard not to wonder if the lawyers for the former presidents in this case, those who have not yet resigned, were slapping their foreheads with the palms of their hands during the interview.

